3 Netflix shows that should have lasted longer than they did

Netflix has given us some unforgettable series over the years, but let’s be honest, the streaming giant also has a frustrating habit of pulling the plug way too early. With all the cancellations, it makes you question whether it’s even worth getting invested in a new show anymore.

Nobody wants to pour time and emotions into a series only to have it end abruptly without closure. You’re left hanging with unanswered questions, unresolved storylines, and a lingering sense of “what could have been.” In this article, we're discussing three Netflix shows that deserved so much more time to develop, grow, and ultimately, last longer than they did.

(L to R) Imani Lewis as Calliope, Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette in episode 105 of First Kill | Netflix

First Kill (2022)

The queer community will understand where I'm coming from when I say First Kill's cancellation felt like a punch to the gut. I mean, you had a sapphic vampire and monster hunter falling in love, a diverse cast, supernatural drama, and the kind of queer representation we rarely get to see on TV, especially in a genre dominated by heteronormative storylines.

Unfortunately, Netflix made the decision to axe the series after only one season in August 2022, and some fans are still heartbroken to this day. Yes, I'm one of those fans, and I'm still mourning the loss. First Kill could've grown into a powerful, long-running series if Netflix had given it more time to develop its characters and storylines. However, I suppose we'll just have to continue fighting for better representation and more opportunities for queer stories to thrive.

Based on the short story of the same name by V. E. Schwab, First Kill centers on the passionate and forbidden love story between Juliette, a young vampire from an influential Legacy vampire family, and Calliope “Cal” Burns, a teen monster hunter raised to eradicate vampires.

I Am Not Okay with This Production Still | Netflix

I Am Not Okay with This (2020)

What hurts the most about the cancellation of I Am Not Okay with This was the fact that it was initially renewed for a second season, only for Netflix to abruptly reverse the decision due to pandemic-related production delays. Its cancellation just didn't make sense. Why couldn't the show return after things settled down? Or, simply just been put on the back burner for a bit.

I could have easily seen I Am Not Okay with This become as big as Stranger Things or at least develop a loyal cult following that would keep its story alive for years. Sadly, we'll never know who that mysterious figure was at the end of the season 1 finale. I Am Not Okay with This was canceled after only one season in August 2020.

I Am Not Okay with This revolves around Sydney Novak, a 17-year-old girl grappling with the complexities of growing up while discovering she has powerful telekinetic abilities.

(L to R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 109 of Pulse | Netflix

Pulse (2025)

Netflix thought it had its very own Grey's Anatomy with its new medical drama series Pulse. But unfortunately, it didn't get to make it past one season. The streaming giant gave Pulse the boot in July 2025. Although an exact reason for its cancellation was not given, low viewership is likely the cause. It wasn't received well by most critics and regular viewers.

In fact, the show currently has a 48% Tomatometer score and a 58% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting its struggle to resonate with both critics and audiences alike. The medical drama takes place in the fictional Maguire Hospital, where a group of emergency and surgical residents navigate the intense demands of their job while juggling their complicated personal lives.

