Netflix delivers devastating cancellation updates about two promising shows

It's been several months since Netflix canceled one of its shows, but that all changed recently. Two Netflix shows that premiered in 2025 have officially been canceled.

According to Deadline, The Residence and Pulse, two new Netflix shows that premiered in March and April, respectively, have been canceled. While other Netflix shows that premiered later in 2025 had been renewed, The Residence and Pulse were sitting on the chopping block, waiting for the renewal news that never came.

Looking at the viewership metrics for each of the shows, The Residence and Pulse left a lot to be desired. The numbers weren't terrible by any stretch, but the bar a show must clear at Netflix specifically is a lot higher than it used to be. Neither show lasted long on the Netflix Top 10, especially compared to the more recent hit shows that Netflix has picked up lately, including Ransom Canyon, which premiered around the same time this spring.

Deadline revealed that Pulse and The Residence cancellation news is new to the public, but behind the scenes, the cancellation decisions were made weeks ago, which basically rules out any chance of those shows moving to a different network. The report also mentioned that the actors and creatives behind the shows have moved on to other projects.

It's a shame every time this happens. We already went through it earlier this year when Netflix canceled The Recruit after season 2. Luckily, Netflix hasn't had to pull the plug on other hit shows this spring, but with more and more new shows coming in the second half of the year, I can guarantee that Pulse and The Residence will not be the final two Netflix cancellations of 2025.

Of the pair of shows canceled, I am a little bit surprised that Pulse didn't find a big enough audience on Netflix to force the streamer into picking up the show for a second season. Grey's Anatomy is one of the most popular shows on the streaming service. The Pitt has been one of the biggest TV success stories of the year on Max. Medical and first responder shows are doing well on basically all the broadcast networks. It seemed like Pulse had the concept for a long run on Netflix, but as we all know, there are no sure bets in this industry.

The Residence, on the other hand, is one of the best new shows of the year! It features some amazing performances, has a great cast, and tells a good story. For me, that's the more disappointing of the two because I don't think this was about the quality of the show at all. It likely just didn't deliver the audience that Netflix was looking for.

Deadline also reported that No Good Deed, which premiered on Netflix in December 2024 and had been on the chopping block since then, is being put on pause indefinitely. Basically, this means that Netflix could revisit the show again in the future, but there are no current plans to do so.

That's a bummer, too, but there's a slim chance for No Good Deed to return.

Stay tuned for more Netflix news and updates! We're still waiting on renewals for a handful of recent Netflix shows, and those renewals or cancellations will likely be announced soon.

