Netflix Sirens episode 3 recap: Simone confronts a monster secret

This post contains spoilers from Sirens episode 3 on Netflix from this point forward.

After realizing in episode 2 that Michaela has become aware of her secret romance with Ethan, Sirens episode 3 opens with Simone waking up from her panic attack (and terrifying dream that Ethan was impaled on the beach) in the guest house with Devon. She's horrified that she's late for work. In spite of Devon's attempts to be honest about drowning in life and get her sister to choose her over Michaela, Simone considers for a moment before running out the door.

Devon fights the urge to drink by hooking up with the gardener while Simone tracks down Michaela on the beach to be honest about Ethan and her mother's suicide with her in the car. Honesty works wonders with Michaela, who now shows Simone more love than ever. While these two mend fences and the staff prepares for the gala, Devon once again dons her borrowed pastel best and gets high with Peter. They talk about dreams, which she claims she doesn't have, but he oddly says she will.

Like clockwork, Devon finishes the joint and falls asleep in Peter's den. She wakes with a start, but it seems like she's dreaming. At least, it feels like a dream, but Devon later confirms her next few experiences actually happened. She finds Michaela in the bathtub and they have an uncomfortably vulnerable conversation. Next, Devon's taken on a shopping trip with Michaela's friends that feels like a real fever dream. But again, all of this really happened, no matter how weird it seemed.

Simone follows Peter and surprise guests arrive

Michaela becomes suspicious that Peter's cheating on her. She doesn't believe that he was actually in Japan, noting a difference in the ribbon on the box of chocolates he supposedly brought her back from Japan and surmises were actually from New York. When confronted, he admits he wasn't in Japan and asks Jose to help him "go dark." Michaela has Simone follow his whereabouts around town and report back. He's not doing anything particularly suspicious, like meeting a mistress.

Back at home, Michaela's continue to spiral, like calling her attorney to check on the legalities of her prenup with Peter to see if she's protected. She needs proof of cheating in order to have a real case. She also tries (but fails) to fire Jose. You can't win 'em all, Kiki! Simone follows Peter all the way to the shore, but he catches her before she can ride away on her bike. He convinces her to stay and go quahogging with him in the water. While digging for clams in the water, he tells her the truth.

He visited his children for the first time in 10 years and met his baby grandson for the first time at his baptism. Peter shows Simone a photo of the baby, Jonathan Joseph, who was named after his father, and he seems renewed to have reconnected with his kids. They grew apart due to their disdain for Michaela. When they're done for the day and packing up Peter's car, he misreads the moment and kisses Simone. Sure, they were bonding, but Simone wasn't bringing romance into the picture.

On her bike ride home, Simone once again tries to contact Ethan, who she hasn't been able to hear from all day, and quickly removes the hoodie Peter gave her and throws it on the side of the dirt road. She heads to Ethan's house to check on him, but he's not there. She calls Morgan, who has spent the day with Devon and asked her to join him on a month-long sailing trip. They meet Simone at the house, since she's concerned that something happened to Ethan or he ghosted her.

Suddenly, Devon remembers that Michaela was walking with Ethan toward the cliff after the bird funeral and worries that she might have pushed him off, just like the legend says she did to Peter's first wife. Devon wants them to leave before anything gets weirder, but unfortunately, on the way out, they run into Ethan, who went to Buffalo and brought back Simone's dad Bruce (Bill Camp) and Ray. Ethan drops to one knee and pulls an engagement ring out of his pocket. What?!

