Netflix Sirens episode 5 recap: Simone and Michaela's brutal final battle

This post contains spoilers from Sirens episode 5 on Netflix from this point forward.

The penultimate episode of Sirens on Netflix probably has the most exhilarating cliffhanger of the entire series, mostly because it's an actual cliffhanger. Ethan, drunk and angry with Simone, falls off the edge of the cliff. Does he live or die? He lives, but he's still plenty angry with Simone. He breaks both legs, an arm, and some ribs, but he accuses Simone of pushing him and being a witch. It's a whole thing, but at least she doesn't have to deal with him anymore.

While waiting to visit Ethan in the hospital, Simone talks with Devon in the waiting room, and it's the first time all season that they have an honest conversation without their weapons drawn. Simone seems to really see and listen to Devon when she expresses what she's been going through, and she wants to help Devon live her life for her. With Simone's promotion and pay raise, she will have the means to help with Bruce (financially, not emotionally or physically) and let Devon take the trip with Morgan.

It's what would be the perfect happily ever after for Simone and Devon, finding some happy medium of reality within this fantastical world of Michaela Kell, but what Simone doesn't know is that her beloved boss has discovered her kiss with Peter. She's fired Simone and has her belongings boxed up to be donated at Goodwill. In an instant, because of a man's decision that she didn't want, Simone loses everything, the escape plan from her real life that she meticulously built. What's she to do?

Sirens. (L to R) Julianne Moore as Michaela, Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell in episode 105 of Sirens | Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Simone scarily outsmarts Michaela and steals Peter

Even though Devon, Bruce, and Ray were supposed to be attending the gala per Peter's invitation, Michaela has Jose escort them all off the property. However, as he's driving the DeWitt family off the island, they have to make a pit stop to pick up Ray from jail. After Devon basically told him to go drown in the ocean, he took off his clothes and swam away, getting swept away in the tide. He now realizes Devon's bad for him, and he's the only one who wisely removes himself from this situation early. Good for him! Although, he's going to have some explaining to do with his wife.

During the wait at the police station, Bruce and Simone sit next to each other and he uncomfortably begins talking to his estranged daughter. He mentions the memories he still has, even in his condition, like the tragic incident with her mother and the years of neglect and abuse that followed. Simone doesn't say a word. She realizes, though, that returning to Buffalo with her family and living as Devon does isn't an option for her. Again, she doesn't say word, she just runs. She returns to the backyard of Cliff House, looking up at Peter in her empty bedroom. He follows her to the beach.

While we don't see their conversation, it's clear that an idea has sparked in Simone's head. Peter's clearly soured on Michaela, discovering that she was keeping the photo of him and Simone as an "insurance policy" on their marriage and prenup. It's no matter because their marriage is over. Long-held disputes over Peter not seeing his kids and Michaela not being able to have children have festered and exploded in the wake of this troubling weekend. She now has nothing, and Peter decides that he's actually interested in Simone, which she uses to her advantage.

Simone waltzes down the stairs with her blonde hair straightened, wearing an icy blue gown and an icy stare to match. Somehow, she managed to outsmart Michaela, checkmate her, and take her down in the blink of an eye. When Devon returns to Cliff House to find Simone, she first confronts Michaela and learns the truth about Jocelyn. Michaela didn't kill her; Peter's ex-wife was disfigured by bad plastic sugery and hides herself away from the public. They don't mention her out of respect, or so Michaela claims. Devon feels bad, but she feels worse when she sees her sister.

Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock's performances in this scene are nothing short of spectacular and beautifully nuanced. As Devon realizes that there's no bringing Simone back from the "dark side," Simone realizes that she's caused a new fracture in their sisterhood that can likely never be repaired. Devon wants to take care of their father. She's proud to have sacrificed her life to make sure Simone had a good one. But Simone wants to be as far removed from her past as possible. There's no longer a happy medium. Through tears, they say "I love you" and part, Simone getting back to her new "part."

It's hard for Devon to watch Simone so seamlessly collect herself and return to Peter's side, all smiles and put-on bubbly personality. But she has no choice but to allow Simone to live this life. On the ferry ride home, Devon unexpectedly reunites with Michaela, whose guard is completely down. She's surrendered. Devon apologizes, but Michaela holds no ill will. She even tells Devon to hurry and cash that $10k check. She's not so monstrous after all. The series ends with Simone standing on the bluff at Cliff House, no discernible expression on her face but a quiet pride to have won.

