Netflix unexpectedly renews Tom Segura's middling dark comedy series for season 2

In perhaps surprising renewal news, Variety reports that Netflix has picked up Bad Thoughts for a second season. The dark comedy is created by and stars comedian Tom Segura. If you haven’t heard about it, that’s okay. The unusual comedy has flown under the radar for most and hasn’t exactly been met with glowing reviews.

Bad Thoughts has been described as a “dark and twisted” exploration of unthinkable fantasies and blends cinematic storytelling with Segura’s warped sense of humor. The show sees Segura take viewers through a series of dreamlike vignettes where the story inevitably unfolds in a hilarious yet disturbing way. The show covers numerous themes and tones with the connection being the dark side of humanity.

sorry to tom segura’s mom – bad thoughts is coming back for a season 2 pic.twitter.com/BzMCBDs0un — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2025

Bad Thoughts season 2 renewed at Netflix

The show came after numerous Segura made a name for himself with various Netflix stand-up specials and popular podcasts. He co-hosts the Your Mom's House podcast with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky and Two Bears One Cave with Bert Kreischer.

“It was such a thrill to get the opportunity to entertain and horrify audiences with our very Bad Thoughts on Netflix,” Segura said in a statement, after news of his show’s renewal. “We’re all so excited to push things further with season 2. I promise your family will not approve of what we do.”

Although the same can’t be said for his mother (or at least the actress playing her). In a renewal announcement posted by Netflix, a woman silently curses Segura. “You can tell if you watch for a few seconds that she’s definitely not happy with it.”

The streamer had previously released a clip of Segura and his mother watching his show with him. “It’s an insult to humanity,” she tells him. “You can be a good comedian without being that disgusting.”

Bad Thoughts. Tom Segura in season 1 of Bad Thoughts. Cr. Shaun Nix/Netflix © 2025

Bad Thoughts debuted in May to mixed to favorable critic reviews. The comedy currently has 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many criticizing its shock value and crude jokes. Although its extreme sense of humor may not be for everyone, critics have noted that it has great potential and compared it to Little Britain and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Tom Segura plays multiple roles throughout the show, including a country singer who tries to kidnap his fans, a useless assassin, and a difficult coffee shop customer. The series features a range of guest performers, including The Sopranos star Robert Iler, Cowboy Bebop’s Daniella Pineda, broadcaster Bobby Lee, and Broad City’s Arturo Castro.

Segura’s latest outrageous comedy may not for everyone, but for Netflix subscribers with a strong stomach for offensive humor, they will be delighted to hear a second season is on its way. Bad Thoughts is streaming now on Netflix.

