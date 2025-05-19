5 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (May 19-25)

There's another full week of new shows coming to Netflix and streaming, and if you didn't already spend the weekend catching up on Netflix shows, then your watch list is going to be overflowing. This week alone, there are three new shows dropping on Netflix, including the debuts of two new drama series and the final season of a fan-favorite adult animated comedy.

Beyond Netflix and the streaming world, there are also a couple highly anticipated series hitting cable this week. Rick and Morty season 8 premieres on Adult Swim and The Librarians: The Next Chapter kicks off on TNT. But if you're not tuning into those shows, there are plenty of new favorites streaming their latest episodes, like Murderbot, Your Friends and Neighbors, and so many more.

Wondering what to make some room for on your watch list this week? It's time to power through what you're currently binge-watching in order to make room for five new titles. A teen drama series, the follow-up season of Nicole Kidman's latest TV hit, and another new Tyler Perry series are among the top new shows to stream this week. Find your next favorite show below!

Zac (Michael Cimino), Alicia (Mia Healey) in Motorheads | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Motorheads revs up on Prime Video

Prime Video heads back to high school this week with the release of the new coming-of-age drama series Motorheads on Tuesday, May 20. The series centers on a group of teenage outsiders who share a love for street racing. Their shared interest bonds them through various adolescent obstacles and other family challenges. Motorheads stars Michael Cimino, Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Melissa Collazo, Nicholas Cantu, Uriah Shelton, Drake Rodger, Matt Lanter, and more. All 10 episode of the series release at once, so don't miss your chance to binge-watch!

Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 on Hulu | Disney/Reiner Bajo

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 returns on Hulu

Nicole Kidman once again plays one of her most exciting characters to date in the Hulu original series Nine Perfect Strangers. Originally developed as a limited series by David E. Kelley based on the book by Liane Moriarty, the show's success prompted the streamer to bring it back for season 2 as an anthology. Being so, Kidman reprises her role as Masha Dmitrichenko with a whole new cast behind her. Season 2 takes place in the Austrian Alps as Masha helps new guests overcome their challenges as a wellness retreat. The season opens with two episodes on May 21 and continues through July.

She The People. (L to R) Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson, Karon Riley as Michael Davies in episode 105 of She The People | Cr. Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix © 2025

Tyler Perry's She the People debuts on Netflix

It's been a minute since Tyler Perry released the second part of his inaugural hit Netflix original series Beauty in Black, and while we wait for season 2, Perry has another series ready for us to binge. Political comedy series She the People premieres on Thursday, May 22 and centers on Antoinette Dunkerson as she settles into her role as Lieutenant Governor amid constant chaos. She the People will have you hooked on its humor, which Netflix describes as "goofy." The first eight episodes of season 1 drop this week, while the next eight arrive in August.

Sirens. (L to R) Meghann Fahy as Devon, Milly Alcock as Simone in episode 101 of Sirens | Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Sirens arrives on Netflix

Are you ready for a new limited series to escape into? Well, ring the alarm because Sirens finally makes its premiere this week. The dark comedy-drama series stars Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock, which is truly three for three in excellent talents. Maid creator Molly Smith Metzler created the series, which centers on billionaire Michaela Kell whose close relationship with her assistant Simone worries Simone's older sister Devon. There's something not quite right and cult-like happening with Michaela. Find out the truth when all five episodes arrive on Thursday, May 22.

Big Mouth S8 (L to R) Nick Kroll as Rick the Hormone Monster, Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman, and Nick Kroll as Maury the Hormone Monster in Big Mouth S8 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Big Mouth season 8 brings the show to an end

It's time to say our final farewells to Big Mouth. The raunchy adult animated comedy series about teens enduring the horrors of puberty has been a staple for the streaming service since its premiere in 2017. But with the release of its eighth and final season on May 22, the cartoon from Nick Kroll will be signing off for the last time. Even though the show is ending, the creative team already has a new show in the works for Netflix called Mating Season. After binge-watching Big Mouth's final season, there's something to look forward to in the near future!