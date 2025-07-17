Netflix Untamed episode 3 recap: Naya's dangerous mission for answers

This post contains spoilers from Untamed episode 3 from this point forward.

In the second episode of Untamed, while Turner was rocked by the death of Teddy the bait shop kid, Naya was able to finally identify Jane Doe as Lucy Cook. Untamed episode 3 opens with a flashback to a young Lucy painting rocks with her mother, Maggie, who seems to be fighting cancer. They talk about El-o'-win, but Lucy's mom suddenly begins bleeding and walks back to their house. Lucy stays behind, but an unidentified man walks up behind her. She waves.

Back in present day, Naya explains to Souter and Turner that Lucy Cook was seven years old when she was reported missing from her father's home inside the park in July 2010. Turner had previously worked on her disappearance case. At the time, everyone thought that her father, Rory, had killed her. She lived with him after Maggie lost her battle with cancer. Rory was killed about a year after Lucy's disappearance. Turner's off to question Lucy's stepbrother James in Fresno.

Jill gives Turner a bracelet and some things from her time with the camp, but it's really just an opportunity for her to admit to him that she's not happy and misses Caleb. Turner tells her that he spoke with an investigator about the Sanderson wrongful death suit. She apologizes to him. What's going on here? Naya joins Turner on the trip to Fresno, and they learn that the pills Lucy had were a mixture of drugs. When Turner arrives at James' apartment, he spots James running away.

Turner looks into Lucy Cook's past

Turner chases after James outside, and when James tries to hit Turner with a heavy wrench, Naya comes to his rescue. When they question him, James continues to claim that he doesn't know anything, not about Lucy's whereabouts or the pills with the gold X. They don't get any answers, but it makes their questions about what happened all the more interesting. Turner and Naya get closer in the car ride, but he turns down her suggestion to question the squatter girl again.

As press continues to swarm and the head of the park demands answers, Turner confides in Souter that he thinks both Lucy and Teddy were murdered, with both killings possibly being connected. Turner receives the results of the ballistics test. Shane's bullet isn't a match to the one in the woods, though he isn't convinced Shane can't still be the killer. Turner returns to the hotel to hook up with Lana. The next day, he asks Jay (Raoul Trujillo) about Maggie and Lucy, and they visit Mr. Begay (Trevor Carroll), the new owner of Maggie's house. Turner asks if he's seen Lucy.

Begay admits to Jay that he still has a bag of items Maggie left behind and had seen a girl a few times on the cliff behind his house, but he never got close enough to see if it was Lucy. Turner finds the painted rocks from the opening flashback and asks Jay about the native carvings. He says they're "real old Miwok magic" to keep evil spirits, or evil anything, away. Since Naya didn't hear back from Turner, she goes off on her own quest to find the squatter village.

Naya gets trapped in a cave

Circling back to Jill's odd conversation with Turner about the Sanderson disappearance, Avalos pays her a visit to ask about what she remembers about the park's investigation. Jill doesn't offer any information about Sanderson. She claims that Avalos didn't upset her, but once she leaves, her hands are still shaking. Meanwhile, Naya can't seem to find the village, but she spots the girl she's looking for. From far away, Shane's tracking Naya's movements through the lens of his gun.

Now on foot, Naya follows the girl's path into a cave. It's not a great idea, but neither is Turner confronting the tattoo artist who threatened Teddy via text message. He admits that the gold tattoos are like a cow's branding, but he doesn't know anything else, especially not about the pills. Naya falls through the wooden floor, and now she's really trapped in the cave. Turner finds her car at his place, and thankfully, he's a skilled tracker. He finds her and saves her before she's overtaken by the water.

It's a truly suspenseful moment that will make viewers feel like they're trapped in the cave with Naya. Turner her talks her through her exit, and she's free to rejoin her partner. Even though she shouldn't have gone on this mission alone, Turner's glad that she stumbled upon this area and what she might have found. As the episode comes to an end, Turner goes through the bag of Maggie Cook's belongings. A flashback reveals her turbulent home life and refuge with a mystery person who opens her bedroom window. She's excited to see this person. Who are they?

