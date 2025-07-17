Netflix Untamed episode 4 recap: Lucy was keeping a big secret

This post contains spoilers from Untamed episode 4 from this point forward.

The closing moments of episode 3 revealed that there's some mysterious person who Lucy Cook trusted, but we don't know who that person is just yet. Untamed episode 4 begins with Lucy standing on the ledge of her home and remembering her mother. As Begay told Jay in episode 3, he saw her on the cliff behind his house, Lucy's old house, but she runs away when he tries to talk to her. She runs back to her tent, which she's sharing with the girl from the squatter village. Lucy goes to the cave area where Naya got trapped and grabs the gas mask. What was she up to?

While someone who knew Lucy Cook when she was young waits for Turner at the office, Turner and Naya head back into the mine to see what they can find. Bats swarm around them, but they keep pressing forward. They find a bottle of pills, but they also discover a mandible with two silver front teeth outside the mine. Turner identifies the bone as belonging to Abuelo. Turner heads off on his own as Naya teams with Morris (Donavon Stinson) to search for more remains. They find remnants of brain on a nearby tree and Naya stumbles upon the body, which was shot.

Turner delivers the bad news about Abuelo to Glory at the village, but she doesn't seem too surprised about his death. More rangers and agents arrive at the village to poke around, much to their frustration. The girl who was living with Lucy spots the scene from off in the distance. Gold X pills were discovered in the village, and Turner questions Glory. She's cold and claims to not know anything, except that she took the pills for her cancer. Turner believes her story about how she came to be homeless and decides to let her go. But Lucy Cook's DNA results deliver a surprise.

Untamed. (L to R) Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, Sam Neill as Paul Souter in episode 104 of Untamed | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Lucy's secret and tracking down the supplier

Rory Cook isn't actually Lucy's biological father according to the results, and Turner wants to press forward on what this could mean. Turner also finally meets with Matt Sturge (Miles Merry), who tells him that Lucy went by Grace McRay when he knew her. Matt lives in Yelton and reveals that Lucy/Grace lived down the street from him with a pastor's family. The information seems like a loose connection, but Matt's still interested in collecting the $10,000 reward.

Naya finally tracks down the girl, Summer (Taylor Hickson), who shares details about Lucy's life. They met when they were 16. Lucy lived in the park until her mom died then run away from somewhere else after. Maybe the pastor's house? Summer reveals that Lucy had a crush on a man named Terces (not his real name... it's "secret" backwards) and would be gone for days. Because of Terces, Lucy got into drug dealing with Abuelo. Naya learns about a man named Pakuna and finds the gulch used for drops.

Turner has a chat with Shane at the hotel bar and asks about Abuelo's death, his supplier, and other details that Shane probably knows about but won't share. Shane teases him about Lucy Cook. He asks point blank if Shane knew Lucy, but he avoids answering the question. There's something sinister about Shane. He flips the script on Turner by bringing up Avalos and the Sanderson case. Maybe Shane knows some of Turner's secrets. Souter ends their chat and confronts Turner.

When Naya returns home with Gael, she realizes that his father, Michael (JD Pardo), her abusive ex, has somehow entered their apartment. He threatens her to return to LA to help fix his problems and get his job back, but she manages to quickly slip out the door and drive off with Gael to safety at Turner's cabin. It's hard for Turner, but he tries to welcome Gael. The next day, Jill spends the day babysitting Gael at Turner's to make sure that he stays safe.

Turner and Naya head up in a helicopter to search the ground below. Pakuna (David Lennon) gets released from holding in jail and taken back to the village as ordered by Turner. As Turner likely expected, Pakuna makes for the mine. He grabs a flashlight and heads underground with a gas mask on. He meets with the supplier and his team making the gold X pills. He promises not to screw them over and notices a creepy mask in the corner, the one Teddy's killer was wearing. When he exits the mine, he walks right into Turner and Naya with their guns drawn.

