Netflix Untamed episode 5 recap: Turner discovers the identity of Terces

This post contains spoilers from Untamed episode 5 from this point forward.

In the previous episode, we learned two important things: Lucy had a romance with a mystery man and Pakuna led Turner and Naya to the supplier in the mine. Untamed episode 5 kicks off with Turner and Naya and lots of back up entering the mine armed. Some shots are fired, some lives are taken, and while they reach the supplier's lair, they don't catch him. An explosive detonates but doesn't injure Turner. They exit the mine and shoot the supplier's ATV just in time to capture him before escaping.

The head of the park addresses the press as the extent of the drug operation within the park goes wide. Turner and Naya investigate another camp, in which three bodies are discovered, a needle still in one of their arms. They have the gold X tattoos on their wrists. Under one of the cots, Turner finds a backpack with a photo of Lucy and the yellow dress she's wearing in the photo. Shane arrives on the scene. Turner's skeptical of him showing up and basically tells him to get lost.

Turner questions the supplier, Simon (Bradley Stryker), about Abuelo and Teddy, but he's not making any inroads. Simon claims he doesn't know Lucy or Teddy. Turner tries one of Simon's workers, but he also claims not to know who Lucy Cook is. Lawrence and the media are running with these guys being responsible for all the recent deaths, but Turner drops the bomb on Souter that he isn't sure they've closed the case. And so the investigation continues.

Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 105 of Untamed

Turner gets suspended from the case

Milch teases Naya that Turner's going to cut her lose now because she's just a ranger, but Turner still calls on her to work together as partners. They had back out on the ground to investigate. Back at Turner's house, Michael comes around looking for Naya and Gael while Jill's babysitting Gael. She sends him away, but Gael comes running outside. Jill rushes back inside with Gael and tells him to hide, but Michael bursts in. This is exactly what Naya was worried about.

Jill hits him with a wrench, but he starts attacking her back. He pins her against the window and starts choking her, but Turner appears out of nowhere and tackles Michael to the ground. Naya keeps Gael safe as Turner arrests Michael. Now that Michael has been taken into custody, Naya and Gael are able to return home. Turner looks through the contents of the backpack he found at the campsite, but he's interrupted by a phone call from the hospital. He rushes down to be by Jill's side. She seemingly attempted suicide. Her husband tells Turner that their cycle of pain isn't working.

Turner rushes down to the hotel to confront Shane, who apparently had something to do with Jill's condition. He punches Shane in the face, and when Shane talks a big game, Turner pulls his gun on him and holds it under his chin. He doesn't pull the trigger, but this battle between them will only continue. Souter arrives at Turner's place in the morning to find him passed out in his car with a bottle in his hand. Souter also doesn't understand what's going on between Turner and Shane, but it's no matter. Turner has been suspended by the ISB. He doesn't fight it.

Untamed. Sam Neill as Paul Souter in episode 105 of Untamed

Terces identity is finally revealed

Even though Naya's confused about what's going on, Turner leaves calmly and without explanation. Jay seems to help give Turner the courage to consider leaving and starting over somewhere else. However, agents drop by to take all of Turner's case files and other items connected to the Lucy Cook case. The new agent has been given orders to tie up the case as clean as possible but agrees to take a look at everything Turner has been digging into.

He realizes the pills and backpack were left behind, but when he picks up the backpack, he discovers a cell phone he hadn't noticed. In what's probably not a great idea, Turner decides to keep the backpack and phone and only give the pills to the agent taking over the case. Once the agent leaves, he searches for a charge for the dead phone. When he turns it one, he needs Lucy's face to unlock it, which sends him to the morgue. Finally, he unlocks the phone. He finds only photos and videos Lucy had taken, including one featuring Shane. It's clear that he is Terces.

Turner calls Naya to tell her that if she doesn't hear from him in the next 24 hours that she needs to look for Lucy's phone in his truck. He doesn't provide any additional information, but it's obvious that she is the only person that he trusts. His next call is to Jill, warning her that he's arresting Shane in connection to Lucy and that will likely lead to him talking about Sanderson. Turner arrives at Shane's empty camp and pokes around until he finds gold X pills. Suddenly, Turner gets shot in the abdomen.

