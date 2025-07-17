Netflix Untamed episode 6 recap and ending, explained: Who is the killer?

This post contains spoilers from Untamed episode 6 from this point forward.

If you're still trying to pick your jaw up off the floor after the discovery in episode 5 that Shane is Lucy Cook's mystery man Terces, Untamed episode 6's haunting opening sequence will keep your jaw right on the floor. In the closing moments of episode 5, Shane shot Turner, and he's still hunting him down at his camp. Turner's alive and getting away on foot, but Shane shoots his horse for good measure. Shane's tracking Turner down the river, but hopefully Turner's trying to throw him off.

From across the way, Shane shoots at Turner again. Now Turner's on the ground and Shane has a height advantage. Thankfully, Naya's already searching for Turner, but Shane's chase after him goes well into the night. Turner's really hurting now and lying in one place. Shane closes in on him, but Turner's out of bullets and can't shoot Shane. Before Shane can shoot and kill Turner, Naya comes up from behind and shoots Shane. Turner wakes up in the hospital safe and sound.

His first question upon waking up is about Shane. Souter informs him that he's dead. Naya reveals to Turner that Shane got Lucy involved in the drug mix and they found a stash of drugs, cash, and guns at his camp. He's really proud of her even if he doesn't outright say it. The revelations aren't over yet as Jill has one of her own to drop on her husband. Sanderson killed Caleb, which they figured out because of Shane's cameras in the park. Shane offered to kill Sanderson, but that's not how it went.

The truth comes out about who killed Sanderson

Turner wanted to arrest Sanderson, but he didn't want there to be any doubt when it happened. But Jill couldn't handle sitting in a courtroom hearing Sanderson talk about killing Caleb. Without informing Turner, Jill paid Shane to kill Sanderson. Turner learned about the truth when Sanderson was reported missing. Jill admits that making this decision ruined her marriage more than losing Caleb. Her current husband isn't too thrilled to be hearing about this either.

After all the dust settles, the park seems to be getting back to normal. Turner talks to Avalos again and agrees to sign any paper she needs and admits that "sometimes things happen that just don't make sense." He's not about to implicate Jill. Meanwhile, Jay wants to retrieve Lucy's body from the morgue to send her off to El-o'-win, and Turner reveals that Rory wasn't her real father. That's one last loose thread that needs answering.

Who is Lucy's real father?

Souter tries to talk Turner out of visiting Lucy's foster home in Nevada, but he hits the road for answers. He arrives at a rundown church then enters the home of an elderly woman. It's all very unsettling. He asks her about Lucy Cook or Grace McCray. She says "Grace will be back soon." He finds a deadlocked door that leads to the basement with a row of beds. He sees the native carvings on the wall. His next stop takes him to a bar, where he talks with Faith Gibbs (Hilary Jardine), the daughter of the old woman and her husband. She explains that the kids were being neglected.

Before Turner leaves, Faith chases him down because she remembers that Grace/Lucy's dad was "some kind of cop." Faith tells him Lucy would say that her father was going to arrest her dad. Turner calls someone for an "off-book" favor then meets with Souter. The favor was Turner re-sending Lucy's DNA results. Souter had taken his daughter, Kate, off the list because he knew what would be revealed. That Souter is the real biological father of Lucy Cook. His wife doesn't know.

Who killed Lucy Cook?

To keep his secret and get Lucy out of the state, Souter took Lucy to the Gibbs' foster home. He assumed Lucy would be safe under their care. Rory Cook was killed and then Lucy ran off after escaping the Gibbs' home. After hearing all of this, Turner asks Souter to hand over his hunting rifles in order to run ballistics. Before Turner makes the call, he admits that he's lent his rifles to friends. More confessions continue. Every time Lucy came to his house, she gave him more and more money.

She threatened to hurt him if he didn't give her the money. The last time he encountered Lucy, she had kidnapped his granddaughter Sadie. He found Sadie on the cliff at Lucy's childhood home and went after Lucy. He wanted to talk to her and in order to stop her, she shot her in the thigh. He realized that Lucy thought he was trying to kill her. He followed her trailer to to summit where she ultimately fell to her death. Souter inadvertently killed his daughter Lucy. Turner wants him to make this situation right.

Souter holds Turner at gunpoint and bargains with him. He will lift his suspension and make sure he stays in the park with Caleb. Turner walks away, even with the threat of being shot. But Souter doesn't pull the trigger on Turner. Instead, he shoots himself and falls dead into the river. Lucy receives her proper, traditional funeral. Turner says goodbye to Caleb, and Naya finds his home empty in the morning with just a box of Caleb's toy cars for Gael. Turner drives out of the park to start a new life.

