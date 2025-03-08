Never miss an episode of Dark Winds season 3 with this release schedule

Get ready, crime drama fans! AMC is preparing to release the third season of its hit series Dark Winds, and it's been a long time coming. The second season was released in 2023, and we're just now about to get the show's third season this month. Although it's been a painfully long wait, we're looking forward to what new complex mysteries await our favorite Navajo Tribal police officers.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee novel series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds was created by Graham Roland. You might recognize Roland as the co-creator of the political thriller series Jack Ryan. The first season of the crime drama was released back in 2022 and was a major success. Since then, Dark Winds has only gained in popularity and become a fan favorite, partially thanks to its gripping storytelling and strong performances.

The series takes place in New Mexico in the '70s, and follows three Navajo police officers as they navigate complex investigations in their community while also confronting their own personal demons. Zahn McClarnon stars as Joe Leaphorn, a veteran officer of the Navajo Tribal Police, while Kiowa Gordon takes on the role of Jim Chee, another Navajo Tribal police officer who works closely with Joe. Jessica Matten rounds out the trio as Bernadette Manuelito, a Navajo Tribal police sergeant who also works alongside Joe.

When do new episodes of Dark Winds season 3 come out?

Dark Winds season 3 will bring back McClarnon, Gordon, and Matten in their familiar roles. The season takes place six months after the events of season 2 and follows Joe and Jim as they look into the mysterious disappearance of two boys. Meanwhile, Bernadette has moved away from home and has found herself entangled in a dangerous conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling.

This time, unlike the previous two seasons that featured six episodes each, the third season will have a total of eight episodes. That means more to watch and enjoy! The first episode of season 3 is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. From then on, a new episode will be released every Sunday on AMC and AMC+ until the season 3 finale on April 27.

Episode Release date Episode 1 March 9, 2025 Episode 2 March 16, 2025 Episode 3 March 23, 2025 Episode 4 March 30, 2025 Episode 5 April 6, 2025 Episode 6 April 13, 2025 Episode 7 April 20, 2025 Episode 8 April 27, 2025

Check out the exciting trailer below for the long-awaited third season and tell me it didn't get you hype!

Dark Winds was officially renewed for a fourth season in February 2025, so you can expect even more gripping mysteries and intense drama! The cast and crew will start filming the new season in Santa Fe, New Mexico this month. You can expect another installment consisting of eight hour-long episodes, and it will premiere sometime in 2026.