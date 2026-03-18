Never miss an episode of Apple TV's Imperfect Women with this release schedule

Apple TV’s new psychological thriller Imperfect Women has officially premiered, and boy, did it deliver a gripping start to this limited eight-episode series! Those who tuned in for the premiere were instantly drawn into the show's world of friendship, betrayal, and hidden secrets, and there’s still plenty more to come.

In the first two episodes that dropped on March 17, viewers were introduced to the three lifelong friends at the heart of the story, whose bond is tested after a shocking murder rocks their seemingly perfect lives. Following that cliffhanger at the end of the second episode, I think it's safe to say that we're more than ready to see what the rest of the season has in store!

Apple TV has decided to follow a weekly release schedule for Imperfect Women, and we're here to make sure you don't miss a single episode!

Imperfect Women Production Still | Apple TV

When are new episodes of Imperfect Women released on Apple TV?

So, the way Apple TV releases its shows can be kind of confusing. The streaming giant announced that Imperfect Women would be premiering on March 18, but many viewers actually got access to the first two episodes on the evening of March 17. This isn’t a mistake. It’s due to Apple TV’s simultaneous worldwide release strategy, which is based on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Here’s how it works. When a show goes live at midnight GMT, it’s already the evening of the previous day in North American time zones. So what was officially March 18 for some parts of the world actually appeared as March 17 for viewers in the U.S.

The first two episodes of Imperfect Women were released on Apple TV on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. That's 8:00 p.m. CT. However, only one new episode will be released each week at the same time going forward.

Here's the full release schedule for Imperfect Women if you live in the U.S.:

Episodes 1-2: Tuesday, March 17

Episode 3: Tuesday, March 24

Episode 4: Tuesday, March 31

Episode 5: Tuesday, April 7

Episode 6: Tuesday, April 14

Episode 7: Tuesday, April 21

Episode 8 (season finale): Tuesday, April 28

What is Imperfect Women about?

Annie Weisman created Imperfect Women. It's based on the gripping psychological thriller novel of the same name by Araminta Hall, and Apple TV has brought it to life as one of its new limited series for 2026.

Imperfect Women opens on a brutal crime: the murder of Nancy, a wealthy woman who seemed to have everything. She had the beauty, success, and a close circle of friends. However, the crime doesn’t just demand questions about who is responsible. It immediately puts into motion a larger unraveling of the decades‑long friendship between Nancy and her two closest friends, Eleanor and Mary.

Apple TV assembled a powerhouse ensemble to bring these complex characters to life. Kate Mara portrays Nancy, whose life and death drive the narrative forward. She's joined in the cast by Elisabeth Moss as Mary and Kerry Washington as Eleanor. Supporting roles from Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., and Rome Flynn further enrich the series.

Below, we shared the thrilling official trailer for Imperfect Women.

Don't forget! A new episode of Imperfect Women drops every Tuesday evening on Apple TV for those in the U.S.