New cast members join Avatar: The Last Airbender season 3 as filming begins

One of Netflix's best live-action adaptations is rumored to return with a new season sometime early next year. We're talking about Avatar: The Last Airbender, and fans have plenty to be excited about. After a successful first season, the show is moving full steam ahead with production on season 2 now officially wrapped and season 3 currently in production. With the addition of new cast members joining the adventure as well, Team Avatar’s journey is far from over!

On May 20, Netflix shared the exciting news that filming for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has concluded. To mark the occasion, the streaming giant released a 30-second behind-the-scenes video featuring several cast members celebrating the end of production. While wrapping season 2 is already cause for celebration, it’s the surprise reveal at the end of the video that’s sure to get you even more hyped.

After different cast members pass around a green hat that has a number 2 on it to represent season 2, a different hat lands in Daniel Dae Kim's hands. It's a red hat marked with the number 3 on it, representing Avatar: The Last Airbender season 3. At the end of the video, it is then revealed that the cast and crew are now currently filming the third installment.

(L to R) Ian Ousley as Sokka, Kiawentiio as Katara, Gordon Cormier as Aang in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender | Netflix

The hat colors likely weren’t chosen at random, either. Season 2 will focus heavily on the Earth Kingdom, and green is the color most associated with that nation. Similarly, the red hat hints that season 3 will center around the Fire Nation, since red is the color most connected with that nation. That said, it was only right that the red hat landed in Kim's hands as he plays the sadistic ruler of the Fire Nation in the Netflix series, Fire Lord Ozai.

Now, what about the cast? We already know that Team Avatar will return for both seasons 2 and 3. That's Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Ian Ousley as Sokka. Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh), and Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai) are also confirmed to reprise their roles in seasons 2 and 3. Other returning cast members for season 2 are Momona Tamada (Ty Lee) and Thalia Tran (Mai).

We previously learned that talented actors such as Miya Cech, Chin Han, Hoa Xuande, Justin Chien, Amanda Zhou, Crystal Yu, Kelemete Misipeka, Lourdes Faberes, and Rekha Sharma had joined the season 2 cast. Cech plays the role of Toph, who becomes Aang’s earthbending teacher and an important member of Team Avatar. She is also confirmed to come back for season 3.

Now, we've learned of five more cast members for the second installment. They are Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ursa, Madison Hu as Fei, and Dichen Lachman as Yangchen. But that's not all! Netflix also announced two new cast additions for the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender season 3. Jon Jon Briones joins the season 3 cast as Piando, while Tantoo Cardinal joins as Hama.

With these new filming updates and casting announcements, it has only made us even more excited about the show's return. Hopefully, Netflix announces the official release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 soon. Of course, you can count on us to share these juicy deets with you right away.