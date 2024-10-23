New Peacock comedy series Laid takes 'it's not you, it's me' to a whole other level
When you hear the phrase "it's not you, it's me" during a breakup, it feels so ungenuine and you know the person in front of you is just BS-ing. At least most of the time. Well in the case of Ruby in the new dark comedy series Laid on Peacock, she's telling the truth. The problem really is her.
The streamer released a trailer and release date for the new show that we can look forward to, starring Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet as her bestie AJ. Laid premieres Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 with all 8 episodes on Peacock. I know what I'm going to be streaming during Christmas break!
Alright, so what's the issue with Ruby and relationships? Well, it's a deadly one. She finds out that all of the people she's been with before are "dying in an unusual way," per the synopsis. So what's the reason? That's the sort of quest she goes on, and she has AJ to help her out. Plus, these guys and gals kind of need a warning of what's to come too. We shared the official synopsis and teaser trailer:
"A woman finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways and must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward – Laid is a f*cked up rom-com where the answer to why can’t I find love, is there something wrong with me? is a resounding Yes. There is. The problem is definitely you."
Are you intrigued too? I'm not going to lie, the description of the show already has me hooked. I think this is a really cool premise that's a bit different than the comedies and shows we have nowadays. It's refreshing to see that hopefully this series will bring something new to the TV world Plus, I'm a fan of both Hsu and Mamet. So the fact the two actresses are teaming up for this has me even more excited to see what's in store! Laid also stars Michael Angarano, Tommy Martinez, Andre Hyland, Olivia Holt, David Denman, Finneas O’Connell, Chloe Fineman, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, and John Early.
Laid premieres Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 with all 8 episodes on Peacock. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the new series!