New School Spirits season 2 clip gives fans an update on Janet's whereabouts
By Sabrina Reed
Major spoilers ahead of School Spirits season 1
We’ve all been waiting on tenterhooks for the return of School Spirits after that shocking ending that revealed Maddie may not be dead after all and that Janet, the ghost that supposedly “crossed over,” did no such thing and is actually inhabiting Maddie’s body.
Season 1 ended with Janet having stolen the cash that Nicole had buried. Her sighting, caught on camera, was enough to convince Simon that the Maddie he’s been seeing is a figment of his intense grief over the loss of his best friend. Now, the teen has no alive allies which is troublesome because she needs someone on the other side of the veil to drag Janet back to town.
School Spirits’ season 1 finale was the kind of cliffhanger that leaves you wanting more and, thankfully, Paramount+ will be providing another helping of this choice TV series. Unfortunately, a release date hasn’t been shared yet but we do know it's likely to premiere in early 2025.
For now, the streamer is tiding us over with the release of footage from season 2, such as a new clip (watch on People).
In the scene, we see who appears to be Maddie talking to Jenna, a cashier at a rest stop. It’s obvious, however, that we’re actually encountering Janet. Besides the fact that Maddie can’t leave the grounds of Split River High, so that can’t possibly be her asking about taxi cabs, it’s the fact that “Maddie” is even asking about a cab that gives Janet away.
Her request throws Jenna off, as does her statement that she’ll just hitchhike. Remember, Janet died in 1958. It makes sense that she’d ask about a taxi, and when that’s not available, default to catching a ride on the road. Hitchhiking is considered to be incredibly dangerous nowadays but it was commonplace when she was coming of age.
Janet also has no concept of what an Uber or Lyft is, or how to set up a ride using those platforms. While it’s highly likely she does know what a smart phone is as she has been privy to the advancements in technology since her passing, that doesn’t mean she’d think to use one while she’s on the run or know how to go about getting one. Thus, Janet grabbing a map so she can chart her way around Bingham County (which may not be in Idaho like it is in real life!) makes sense.
What doesn’t is Janet giving Jenna a hundred dollar bill and then not waiting for her change, but I'm going to chalk that up to panic since she saw a missing persons flier for Maddie on the community wall. Janet's current mode of disguise is a Wisconsin hat and a jacket she steals in the last few seconds of the scene. Inconspicuous she is not but that will work in Maddie's favor if she can just get Simon to believe she's been body snatched or someone calls in a tip about her whereabouts because of the fliers.
