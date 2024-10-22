School Spirits season 2 release window, teaser, and more to know ahead of the show's return
School Spirits starring Peyton List first came out in March 2023 on Paramount+ and it became an instant hit for those who are interested in young adult shows! The drama is great for those in that age group, and if you like the genre overall. It has a great story, great cast, and the finale provided an impressive twist!
We're so ready to find out what happens next and eager to get School Spirits season 2 on our screens already. We're going to have to wait a bit longer. Though we do have information about the new season to get us ready. We shared it all below!
School Spirits season 2 release window
School Spirits season 2 will premiere sometime in early 2025 on Paramount+, per Deadline. Just like the first season, the second installment is expected to have a total of 8 episodes to tell what's coming up next in the story. Though this has not been confirmed yet.
The series is one of the shows that got significantly delayed in filming due to the actors and writers strikes that happened in 2023. That's why it's taken so long for the streamer to put out the new season. Because if you think about it, season 1 came out all the way back in March 2023! With early 2025 being the projected release date, perhaps we can expect the second season in March 2025?
What is School Spirits season 2 about?
For a quick refresher, School Spirits season 1 ended with a big plot twist. And it's the fact that Maddie actually isn't dead. Surprise! It's just that her spirit and body have been separated thanks to a ghost who "who died in a fire set by the support group's supposed mentor," per TVLine. With Maddie still stuck on the other side and knowing exactly what happened to her, she'll need to find a way to get her body and life back. Will she be able to do so?
That's the journey Maddie and her friends will go on in School Spirits season 2. Paramount+ hasn't revealed much about the plot and what's to come, though the streamer has provided a short logline and teaser video to tide us over. Check them both out below:
"Picking up from the shocking season one finale, Maddie Nears (Peyton List) is still stuck in the afterlife, but now with the knowledge of what happened to her. She must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life. In the just-released teaser, viewers get a glimpse into the suspense that awaits them this season."
School Spirits season 2 cast: New and returning
School Spirits season 2 stars Peyton List as Maddie herself, as well as Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, and more returning cast and characters. There's also four new cast members that have joined the show. Check out the full list below:
Returning cast members:
- Peyton List as Maddie Nears
- Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy
- Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter
- Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera
- Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda
- Nick Pugliese as Charley
- Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer
- Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin
- Milo Manheim as Wally Clark
- Maria Dizzia as Sandra Nears
- Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson
- Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter
New cast members:
- Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton
- Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera
- Miles Elliot as Yuri
- Cihang Ma as Quinn
We shared the first-look images from School Spirits season 2 below!
School Spirits season 2 premieres early 2025 on Paramount+.