3 new shows premiere this week on Netflix and streaming (April 13-19)

While this week's list of new shows to watch might not be quite as long as last week's, it's still a great week to be a fan of streaming television. There are three exciting new scripted shows making their premieres throughout the week, and two are making highly anticipated returns. The best part? All three feature fan-favorite stars we all know and love.

Apart from the new shows that will be pulling focus this week, our watch lists will continue to be stocked with the latest hit shows, like Your Friends and Neighbors, Hacks, Imperfect Women, The Pitt, Daredevil: Born Again, Euphoria, The Comeback, Rooster, The Boys, and so many more of the series we can't stop watching. If you watch all of those shows, you'll need to make some room!

From a star-studded comedy-drama series from David E. Kelley to a hidden gem starring one of the biggest Bridgerton stars returning with new episodes, the week ahead boasts some great new picks. We're sharing three of the hottest new scripted shows debuting this week, April 13-19, 2026, on Netflix and other streaming services. Find out what you'll be watching!

Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

Created By: David E. Kelley

Starring: Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, Greg Kinnear, Thaddea Graham, Michael Angarano, Marcia Gay Harden, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 15 on Apple TV

Based on the book of the same name by Rufi Thorpe, Margo's Got Money Troubles comes from creator and writer David E. Kelley, who's known for recent hit shows like Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Presumed Innocent. Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Elle Fanning leads the cast as the titular Margo Millet, the one with money problems.

In the series, Margo has an affair with a professor and becomes pregnant. Looking to make some money, Margo makes an OnlyFans account, which soon becomes incredibly successful. She contends with a number of interesting characters, like her parents Shyanne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Jinx (Nick Offerman) and a mediator played by Nicole Kidman.

Margo's Got Money Troubles looks like a unique show for Apple TV, considering the show boasts a younger lead than the majority of its original series and has a unique premise outside of the thriller genre (which a lot of the streamer's dramas fall into). The series debuts on Wednesday, April 15 with the first three episodes, with the remaining five dropping weekly until May 20.

Big Mood season 2 (Tubi)

Created By: Camilla Whitehill

Starring: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West, Robert Gilbert, Amalia Vitale, Eamon Farren, Ukweli Roach, Luke Fetherston, Niamh Cusack, Rupert Everett

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 16 on Tubi

We might be waiting for quite some time for the next season of Bridgerton to premiere on Netflix, but while we're waiting, one of the shows star will tide us over with her underrated comedy series. Nicola Coughlan stars in the British comedy series Big Mood, which finally returns for its second season after making its debut back in March 2024.

In the series, Coughlan plays Maggie, a character who's really going through the throes of her adulthood, but she has her best friend Eddie (Lydia West) by her side. But as the realities of professional endeavors, personal relationships, and mental health struggles weigh on Maggie, her friendship with Eddie receives perhaps its greatest test of strength.

Big Mood season 2 finds Coughlan and West reprising their roles along with a number of cast members from the first season. Rupert Everett joins the cast along with some other new faces. Those in the United States can watch the full six-episode second season beginning on Thursday, April 16, and if you haven't watched season 1, then you can enjoy both seasons back to back.

Beef season 2 (Netflix)

Created By: Lee Sung Jin

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 16 on Netflix

One of the most critically acclaimed Netflix original series finally returns with its second season, but this isn't a time when you have to have watched the first season. The comedy-drama anthology series Beef makes its comeback with a new feud and a new cast, hoping to continue to build on the Emmy-winning success of the first season starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

In Beef season 2, Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan star as the bosses of a young couple played by Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny. When the young couple witnesses a fight between the older couple, a back-and-forth between the two pairs soon begins a strange and unexpected game. The season takes place in a country club setting, perfect for the elite backdrop of the story.

After the first season's release in 2023, Beef won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series in addition to wins for Yeun and Wong's performances and wins for writing and directing. Netflix is definitely looking to replicate that lightning in a bottle response the second time around, and the star-studded cast will certainly help with that when the season drops on April 16.