7 shows are premiering or returning this week on Netflix and streaming (April 6-12)

If you're still working your way through a packed watch list, you might want to hurry. Our watch lists are about to get even more crowded as Netflix and more streaming services debut a handful of new shows and seasons of what are sure to be springs hottest batch of new shows.

This week, there are two (potentially three) final seasons of fan-favorite shows marking their returns, one revival series, one spinoff series, and two brand-new shows arriving and vying for our attention. That's a lot of new shows, on top of the long list of shows already in the mix.

What should you be making room for on your watch list during the week of April 6? We're running down each of the seven — yes, seven! — shows dropping this week!

The Boys - Season 5 Supes Key Art | Courtesy of Prime Video

The Boys season 5

Streaming Service: Prime Video

Prime Video Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 8

One of the most talked about superhero shows on television is finally ending its run, but not before what's sure to be another unpredictable season. The Boys returns for its fifth and final season on Prime Video beginning on Wednesday, April 8 with a two-episode premiere.

Now that the world has been taken over by Homelander, it's up to Starlight, Billy Butcher, and the rest of the resistance team to take him down once and for all. The Boys season 5 contains eight total episodes, and the series finale is set to begin streaming on May 20 on Prime Video.

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) SHECHINAH MPUMLWANA, ROWAN BLANCHARD, BIRVA PANDYA, MATTEA CONFORTI, CHASE INFINITI, ISOLDE ARDIES | Courtesy of Disney

The Testaments

Streaming Service: Hulu

Hulu Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 8

If you have been missing The Handmaid's Tale since the Emmy Award-winning show's ending last year, Hulu has exactly what you're looking for. Based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 book of the same name, The Testaments begins on Hulu this week to continue the story.

The Testaments centers on Agnes (Chase Infiniti) and Daisy (Lucy Halliday) as they attend Aunt Lydia's (Ann Dowd) school and grapple with what their future in Gilead likely holds. The highly anticipated 10-episode first season begins with a three-episode drop until the finale on May 27.

BIG MISTAKES. (L to R) Dan Levy as Nicky, Ilia Volok as Andrei, and Taylor Ortega as Morgan in Episode 104 of Big Mistakes | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Big Mistakes

Streaming Service: Netflix

Netflix Premiere Date: Thursday, April 9

Schitt's Creek fans, this one's for you! For the first time since the series ended, Emmy Award-winning creator and star Dan Levy returns with a brand-new series. Big Mistakes arrives on Netflix on Thursday, April 9 and marks something of a departure for Levy as both an actor and writer.

The crime comedy comes from Levy and co-creator Rachel Sennott and centers on a brother and sister who become involved in organized crime after a theft for their dying grandmother. Big Mistakes also stars Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, and Abby Quinn.

THE MINIATURE WIFE -- -- Pictured: (l-r) Elizabeth Banks as Lindy, Matthew Macfadyen as Les | Photo by: Peacock

The Miniature Wife

Streaming Service: Peacock

Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, April 9

If you grew up loving the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movies and have been wondering why they haven't made a comeback, well, Peacock's new sci-fi rom-com series is exactly what you've been looking for. The Miniature Wife follows a husband and wife's problems becoming complicated by one shrinking.

Based on the book of the same name by Manuel Gonzales, the series stars Elizabeth Banks as the titular miniature wife and Matthew Macfadyen as her husband who accidentally shrinks her. The 10-episode first season drops all at once on April 9 for a full binge-watching experience.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in Hacks season 5 on HBO Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Hacks season 5

Streaming Service: HBO Max

HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, April 9

Whether we like it or not, the laughs courtesy of Hacks are coming to an end after this season. The Emmy Award-winning comedy series returns with its fifth and final season on Thursday, April 9 and sees Deborah Vance more motivated than ever to take control of her life, career, and legacy.

Picking up after her online death hoax that took the world by storm at the end of season 4, Hacks season 5 finds Deborah and Ava embarking on the next chapter of their partnership. The season airs weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max until the series finale on May 28.

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE’S STILL UNFAIR - Key Art. (Disney) | Courtesy of Hulu

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

Streaming Service: Hulu on Disney+

Hulu on Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, April 10

The wildest family on television is back! In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Malcolm in the Middle, and 20 years since the sitcom left the air back in 2006, Hulu's premiering the can't-miss revival event Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair on Friday, April 10.

Don't expect a full 22-episode season, or even 10 or 13 episodes. The new series is a limited four-episode event that reunites us with Malcolm and his family as they're are more dysfunctional than in the 2000s. New family members and resentments are present for Hal and Lois' 40th anniversary!

Zendaya in Euphoria season 3 on HBO | Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Euphoria season 3

Streaming Service: HBO Max (HBO)

HBO Max (HBO) Premiere Date: Sunday, April 12

It's been four years since Euphoria season 2 aired on HBO back in early 2022, but the Emmy Award-winning teen drama series is finally returning for what might be its final season. The third season kicks off on Sunday, April 12 with the cast back in action for a truly bold new season.

Euphoria season 3 picks back up with Rue (Zendaya) and her friends after already having completed high school and diving into uncertain futures, but their pasts still loom large. The 10-episode season airs weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max until the finale on May 31.