4 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (April 28-May 4)

If you can believe it, this week brings April to an end and officially kicks off May. All of those April showers will supposedly bring May flowers, and if we apply that metaphor to streaming TV shows, then there's definitely going to be a lot of exciting new releases to look forward to as we gear up toward the second half of the year. Time flies when 2025 drops great television!

Last week saw the returns of two fan-favorite series as they both made comebacks after years away, just in time to say goodbye. Of course, we're talking about Star Wars prequel series Andor returning for its second and final season on Disney+ and the hit Netflix original drama thriller You season 5 bringing Joe Goldberg's story to a close. There's much more coming this week!

The week ahead brings more new episodes of Andor, as well as the season finale of Good American Family, new episodes of Your Friends and Neighbors and Hacks, and plenty more new episodes to go around. But Netflix and more streamers are releasing at least four new shows that should have your attention. Here's what's new on streaming this week to add to your watch list!

Carême premieres on Apple TV+

Even though this show might not be on your radar, Apple TV+ debuts the new French-language historical drama series Carême on Wednesday, April 30. The series stars Benjamin Voisin as Marie-Antoine Carême, who Apple describes as the "world's first celebrity chef." He rose to prominence in the Napoleonic era in France and even dabbled in espionage. The series is based on a biographical book on the French chef by Ian Kelly. Based on the trailer, Carême looks sexy, exciting, suspenseful, and like a ride worth taking when the series premieres this week.

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Colman Domingo as Danny, Marco Calvani as Claude, Tina Fey as Kate, Steve Carell as Nick, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 103 of The Four Seasons | Cr. F.ROMAN/Netflix © 2024

The Four Seasons drops on Netflix

After settling back in real life following the conclusion of The White Lotus season 3, are you up for another vacation? How about multiple vacations? That's what Netflix has to offer in the new comedy series The Four Seasons, which follows a group of friends who go on trips together each season of the year. This time around, their group will have to navigate the uncoupling of one of their pairs and face the future together. The series has an amazing cast that includes Tina Fey, Steve Carell, and Colman Domingo and makes its premiere with eight episodes on May 1.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2) | Photo Credit: Robert Clark/AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premieres on AMC

It's been two years since fans of The Walking Dead were treated to a new season of the franchise's sequel spinoff Dead City, but the series finally returns with new episodes on May 4. The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, and more, and in season 2, Maggie and Negan continue to battle for control over Manhattan, though they are on different sides of the struggle. The eight-episode second season makes its premiere on Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on AMC+ through the season finale in June.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld blasts in on Disney+

Last but not least, it wouldn't be Star Wars Day without some sort of celebration, and this year on May 4, Disney+ gifts fans with a brand new animated series. Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld premieres on Disney+ on May with a six-episode saga about "iconic" villains Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. The unexpected pair go on the run together as the former assassin and bounty hunter and the outlaw take on the galaxy's underworld. This is a must-watch for any Star Wars fan, especially since the show makes its arrival on May the Fourth. Don't miss all of these new shows this week!