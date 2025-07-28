3 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (July 28-Aug. 3)

Right now, if you're opening up Netflix to find something to watch, you're probably clicking on the two top shows on the streaming service right now: Untamed and The Hunting Wives. Both shows debuted on the platform and made quite a splash on the top 10 most popular shows list, and they don't show any signs of slowing down... at least until next week when Wednesday season 2 begins.

But this week, there are some fun new releases to look forward to and add to your watch list. The Sandman fans might be a bit bummed that the series has come to an end, but wait! There's one more new episode coming to Netflix this week. The special bonus episode arrives on July 31 to officially bring the hit series to a close. Still, there's plenty more in store this week!

After a major episode, And Just Like That season 3 continues, as does Countdown and The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video, Nautilus on AMC, Smoke on Apple TV+, Dexter: Resurrection on Paramount+, and so many more hit series. However, when it comes to new titles, there are three must-watch debuts that you simply can't miss. Let's get started with Netflix's latest comedy.

Leanne. (L to R) Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnston as Carol in Episode #104 of Leanne | Cr. Patrick McElhenney/Netflix © 2024

Leanne Morgan's sitcom premieres on Netflix

After scoring a hit Netflix comedy special, stand-up breakout Leanne Morgan returns to the streaming service with her brand-new sitcom Leanne. From prolific sitcom producer Chuck Lorre, the new series stars Morgan as a wife, mother, and grandmother who's shellshocked when her husband of over three decades decides to leave her for another woman.

With the help of her sister Carol (Kristen Johnston) and eccentric family members, Leanne attempts to start over when she least expected to. The series contains 16 episodes, which all debut on Netflix on Thursday, July 31, and features the signature humor of its titular star. If you're in need of some laughs, then Leanne should definitely be on your radar this week!

TWISTED METAL -- S2 -- Pictured: Anthony Mackie as John | Photo by: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK)

Twisted Metal season 2 takes off on Peacock

It's been two years since Twisted Metal first made its premiere on Peacock, but the fan-favorite series is finally back with its highly anticipated second season. Based on the video game franchise, Anthony Mackie stars in the series as John Doe, a delivery driver suffering from amnesia traveling across a post-apocalyptic wasteland while taking on formidable enemies and vehicles.

While the first season contained 10 episodes that dropped all at once, Peacock switched up the release schedule for Twisted Metal season 2, and that will be music to fans' ears. The new season premieres with three episodes on Thursday, July 31 and continues dropping two episodes weekly until the season finale arrives on Aug. 28, once again with three episodes.

Jason Momoa in "Chief of War," premiering August 1, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Chief of War arrives on Apple TV+

Last but certainly not least, Apple TV+ continues to deliver the best of the best in the streaming world with the new series Chief of War starring Jason Momoa. The historical drama, which is based on true events, stars Momoa as Kaʻiana, the warrior chief of Kaua'i. Chief of War takes place in the midst of the battle over the unification of Hawaiʻi.

The nine-episode series makes its premiere on Friday, Aug. 1 with the first two episodes and continues to release one episode weekly on Fridays until the season finale drops on Sept. 19. Chief of War helps cap off an amazing summer of series for Apple TV+ and ushers in an even better fall. Make sure to add the series to your watch list!

More Netflix from Show Snob: