New Ted Lasso season 4 update hints that filming will begin soon

Apple TV+ has yet to announce a formal renewal of Ted Lasso for a fourth season; however, it seems cameras could soon be rolling once again on the Emmy-winning comedy. At least, that’s what series star Nick Mohammed seemed to hint at in a recently posted video.

Taking to social media in character as his comedy alter-ego Mr. Swallow, Mohammed explained that he had been forced to reschedule dates for his Show Pony comedy tour in order to make room for “some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money.”

While Mohammed would not reveal the project he was filming, he dropped several not so subtle hints in the video telling fans, “I cannot say what that filming is, but it will be announced shortly. In the meantime, I would really appreciate if people just didn’t speculate as to what they think it might be. The last thing I want is for people to be going mad,” as he waved around a print of the iconic Ted Lasso Believe sign. He also used the show hashtag directly in his tweet which seemed to all but confirm the filming conflict as Apple TV+’s hit comedy.

An important announcement from Mr. Swallow regarding his upcoming brand new tour: ‘Show Pony’ 🎠 #tedlasso



The dates in question which Mohammed had to shift around were shows in late April and May which seems to hint that Ted Lasso season 4 could begin filming sometime this spring. Given his tease that an announcement is coming soon, it also seems likely Apple TV+ is getting close to finally confirming season 4 is happening.

Ever since the season 3 finale dropped in May 2023, the cast has openly expressed an interest in returning for a fourth season. It seemed like that fourth season might never happen, but then reports surfaced in August which suggested that Apple TV+ was finally moving ahead with another season of the show.

At the time, it was reported by Deadline that Warner Bros. Television and Apple TV+ had begun working on season 4 including inking deals with key cast members beginning with Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). Series creator Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) were also reported to have been finalizing deals to return as well with the hope of filming in early 2025.

When those initial reports were released, Mohammed, who played AFC Richmond assistant coach Nate Shelley, was not confirmed to return; however, it was indicated that conversations were underway with multiple members of the cast and it seems a deal was indeed struck to bring Mohammed back into the fold.

Clearly, Warner Bros. Television and Apple TV+ are working to bring back as many key members of the original cast as possible for season 4 and it seems an official announcement should be coming soon if the rumors are true about filming starting this spring!

The biggest mystery at this point is where exactly the fourth season might take the story.

Season 3’s finale very much felt like a series finale in the way it tied up many loose storylines with its end-of-episode montage and the fact that Ted had left the UK to head back to the States.

Many fans continue to speculate that the fourth season could see the focus of the show shifting to women’s soccer, as this was a storyline set up in the season 3 finale. During the montage at the episode’s end, Keeley presented Rebecca with a proposal to begin an AFC Richmond women's team and many were excited about the prospect of a spinoff.

Perhaps instead of a spinoff, that storyline will be used for a soft reboot of sorts which will see the focus shift from men’s soccer to women’s soccer.