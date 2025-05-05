New Tyler Perry drama series coming to BET+ sooner than you think

The Tyler Perry cinematic universe continues to expand, this time with another expansion of the Sistas franchise on BET and BET+. On May 5, the cable network and its streamer announced the greenlight of Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas, a new extension of his established series as well as the prolific creator's first series under his multi-year partnership with BET Media.

That's not the only exciting news about the series. Not only do we know that a new Tyler Perry drama series will be coming, we know exactly when it's coming, too! Divorced Sistas premieres on Monday, June 9 on BET, coinciding with the airing of the 2025 BET Awards. The series will then be available to stream on BET+ on Tuesday, June 10. Set your reminders now for your new summer obsession!

In celebration of the show's announcement, Tyler Perry shared a statement:

"Divorced Sistas is a story of resilience and the power of female friendship. It is my hope that audiences will fall in love with these dynamic characters, and that they will be able to explore their own personal truths about healing and love in the process. I’m excited to launch this brand new show, and proud to do it on BET's biggest night of the year and in their 45th year of programming!"

Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas on BET+ | Courtesy of Paramount Press

Divorced Sistas sets June premiere on BET+

In a press release, BET shared the synopsis for the upcoming series, which will follow the lives of five close friends who are approaching life, love, and all of the ups and downs together. Separating itself from Sistas, this series seems to focus heavily on heartbreak and divorce, as evident from its title. Take a closer look at the synopsis:

"Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas follows five close friends—Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette—as they navigate life, love, and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage, and dating. As they lean on each other through heartbreak and healing, their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character, and true bond of sisterhood."

Playing the five central characters of Divorced Sistas, the main cast is led by LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, and Jennifer Sears. The five stars of the new series appear in a video set to "No More Drama" by Mary J. Blige that reveals who's playing who. Get excited for the series and meet your new favorite characters in the video below!

In addition to the five main cast members, the full main cast has also been revealed. While their characters names and descriptions aren't available just yet, a lot of viewers will recognize these familiar faces from other popular movies and TV shows (even from other Tyler Perry projects!). Here's the full main cast we can expect to see in Divorced Sistas:

LeToya Luckett as Rasheda

Khadeen Indréa as Geneva

Porscha Coleman as Naomi

Briana Price as Tiffany

Jennifer Sears as Bridgette

RonReaco Lee

DeVon Franklin

Donovan Christie Jr.

Robert Christopher Riley

Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas will be the third series in the show's franchise. Sistas has aired 178 episodes across eight seasons so far, and season 9 will release on July 16. Spinoff series Zatima premiered in 2022 and has aired 50 episodes across three seasons. BET+ renewed the series for a fourth season. On top of Perry's BET series, he also has She the People coming to Netflix on May 22 and Beauty in Black season 2 in the works.

Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas on BET+ | Courtesy of Paramount Press

Divorced Sistas premieres Monday, June 9 on BET and Tuesday, June 10 on BET+.