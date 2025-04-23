Missing Beauty in Black? Tyler Perry's next Netflix show arrives in May 2025

Fans were happy to learn that Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black was renewed for a second season back in March, and now they have even more to be excited about. The multi-talented filmmaker is bringing a brand-new series to Netflix this May, and this time, he’s switching gears with his first comedy for the streamer.

Titled She The People, this marks the second show that Perry is working on as part of his ongoing agreement with Netflix. Under this deal, Perry has committed to creating content for the platform, including writing, producing, and directing a variety of movies, TV series, and faith-based projects.

While Perry writes, directs, and produces this new comedy series, Niya Palmer is also a co-creator of the show. She executive produces alongside Keisha Lance Bottoms and Terri J. Vaughn. In addition, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

But Vaughn isn't just behind the scenes. She's also in front of the camera, playing the leading role of politician Antoinette Dunkerson. Vaughn is best known for previously playing high school secretary Lovita Alizay Jenkins-Robinson in the comedy sitcom The Steve Harvey Show. This isn't her first time working with Perry either. Besides her new lead role in She The People, Vaughn also had roles in Perry's comedy sitcom Meet the Browns and his romantic comedy Daddy's Little Girls.

When we first meet Antoinette Dunkerson in the series, she's in the midst of her campaign for Lieutenant Governor. After securing the election win, she faces the challenge of navigating a sexist and patronizing governor while also managing her family dynamics, now that they're all under intense public scrutiny.

Jo Marie Payton, who had a short stint on Meet the Browns, joins the cast. Jade Novah (That’s My Jam), Drew Olivia Tillman (This Is Us), Tré Boyd (House of Payne), and Dyon Brooks (A Naughty Christmess Story) also join the ensemble, bringing a diverse range of talent to the series.

Similar to Beauty in Black, the first season of She The People will consist of 16 episodes, split into two parts. The first batch of episodes is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the second batch following on Thursday, Aug.14, 2025. Each batch will contain eight episodes.

An official trailer for the upcoming comedy series has not been released yet, but we expect it to arrive by the end of April. For now, you can check out these official production stills from the show for a sneak peek!

Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson in episode 101 of She The People | Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix

(L to R) Jo Marie Payton as Cleo Dunkerson, Jade Novah as Shamika Latavia Latoya Farrah Dunkerson in episode 101 of She The People | Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix

(L to R) Philip Fornah as Cyrus, Drew Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson, Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson, Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson in episode 101 of She The People | Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix

(L to R) Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson, Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson, Jo Marie Payton as Cleo Dunkerson, Drew Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson in episode 101 of She The People | Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix

(L to R) Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson, Drew Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson, Jade Novah as Shamika Latavia Latoya Farrah Dunkerson, Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson, Karon Riley as Michael Davies, Dyon Brooks as Basil Henderson in episode 103 of She The People | Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix

We'll come back to share the trailer once it drops. So, stay tuned to Show Snob!