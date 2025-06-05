Nicole Kidman will star in Girls and Their Horses series adaptation at Prime Video

Do you know an actress who consistently stays booked and busy? Nicole Kidman. The Oscar winner is showing no signs of slowing down as she takes on her latest role in Girls and Their Horses, a new series adaptation headed to Prime Video.

According to Variety, the show is currently in development. Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios are signed on to produce for Prime Video, with Kidman not only set to star but also serving as executive producer through her Blossom Films banner. Some book fans might already be familiar with the source material. The series is based on Eliza Jane Brazier's 2023 thriller novel of the same name.

Unlike some other series adaptations that don't have any involvement of the author, Brazier is playing a hands-on role. She’s writing the pilot and will also serve as an executive producer, helping to ensure the story stays true to her original vision. Joining the crew as showrunner is Jenna Lamia, who will also executive produce. Lamia previously collaborated with Kidman on Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, making this project a reunion between the two seasoned creatives. In addition, Per Saari will executive produce alongside Kidman through Blossom Films.

This show would be the perfect fit for fans of murder mysteries and horse riding because that's exactly the world it immerses you in. Set in an upscale beachside equestrian community in Southern California, Girls and Their Horses focuses on a newly rich family, the Parkers, and their attempts to push their teen daughters into this elite and possibly dangerous world of competitive horse riding.

While it was announced that Kidman would be joining the cast, her specific role has yet to be revealed. Our guess is that she will portray Heather Parker. This character is from the book, and she's described as being the mom of the teenage girls. Once Kidman's character details are revealed, we'll make sure to share them with you. But right now, this is just speculation.

Besides Kidman, no other actor has been confirmed to be attached to the project. However, as it progresses further into development, we can expect more casting announcements soon. To keep yourself busy while you wait for more details, you should check out some of Kidman's most recent work.

Other than The Perfect Couple, Kidman recently starred in the Prime Video thriller Holland alongside Gael García Bernal. You can also check her out in the newly released second season of Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu. Coming up next for her is a third season of Big Little Lies, a crime thriller series called Scarpetta and a drama series titled Margo's Got Money Troubles. She also has the movie Practical Magic 2 set to hit theaters in 2026.