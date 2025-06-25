Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 recap: Martin has finally had enough

Up to this point in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, Martin seemed like just a research assistant to Masha. Well, we learn in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 that there is a much deeper connection to Helena, Masha, and much more.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7.

We start Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 7 in the past. This seems to be around the time Martin went to speak with Masha at the very beginning of the season. It turns out that Helena was Martin’s mom, and she wanted to leave the estate to both Martin and Masha, seeing the work that Masha was doing as something worthy of the family’s money.

Well, Martin wasn’t happy about this. He viewed Masha as a pariah, only after everything when Helena was on her deathbed. He didn’t see that Masha knew that the estate had to go to Martin. But to Helena, while Martin was a good scientist, he didn’t think for himself, and it was Masha who could turn the place into something great.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “Symphonic Dysfunction” - Tina and Wolfie’s relationship is put under strain when the Zauberwald ballroom is set up with musical instruments. Victoria offers to have a girls’ night in with Imogen, but the plan goes awry. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) LUCAS ENGLANDER

Martin reaches his breaking point

Feeling like he has constantly been set up to fail, Martin starts to think over his actions and his cowardice. Sister Agnes is there for him, offering him a chance to confess some of his deepest fears. As he admits that he thinks he’s having a crisis of faith, he also questions whether he is capable of evil.

Whether he’s capable of evil or not isn’t that clear, but he definitely is capable of a breakdown. That’s what he has during Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 7. He goes to the group, shouting about how Masha stole the family home from him and that Masha was a sick patient who never got the mental health help that she needed.

He also claims that David is also stealing his family inheritence out from under him. However, David is quick to point out that Martin has just gone against everything a scientist should. He revealed Masha’s mental health state without her permission, and it’s no wonder Helena decided not to give him the place.

By the end of the episode, Maritn decides to head to the hut where the mushrooms are growing. He decides to take enough of them so that he starts to hallucinate his mom. What will this ghostly version of Helena tell Martin to do in the finale?

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “The Other Side” - Matteo confronts Victoria about the secret she has been keeping from Imogen, while Peter is shaken by a new revelation. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) CHRISTINE BARANSKI, ANNIE MURPHY

Imogen and Victoria get a chance to reconnect

We finally get to see a motherly side to Victoria when she wakes up. Mother and daughter have a chance to discuss Victoria’s illness, with Victoria sharing how long she likely has left. The problem with ALS is that it’s an unpredictable condition.

If Victoria looks after herself, then she could still have years. Imogen has to laugh at that, because we all know how Victoria doesn’t look after herself.

Imogen finally shares how she feels. She’s already lost one parent, and she can’t imagine losing another one. I do adore Victoria’s answer to that, as she makes it clear that Imogen carries a part of who Victoria is within her. There is no getting rid of her.

I have some hope for the two of them as all of this comes to an end.

They’re not the only two reconnecting, either. Peter and Imogen have a chance to reconnect outside, as well. Again, there’s a sign of hope that the two can make something of their feelings for each other when they leave the place.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “Prague” - Masha takes David on a psychedelic tour of their past together. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) MARK STRONG, NICOLE KIDMAN

An emergency meeting is called

During the episode, Peter had made it clear that giving up part of her business to David is a bad idea. He’ll take what he wants and then leave. So, Masha needs to decide what she wants from David.

Well, she gets David to her room again, where she asks him to get rid of the satellite bombs, seeing what they can do to people. Of course, David doesn’t want to do that, so she asks him to drink her tea with her. She drinks it regularly to see their daughter, and David agrees to drink enough to see Tatiana, too.

Of course, this is a trap on Masha’s end. David wakes up in a chair, as an emergency meeting is being called in the house. David is going to face a trial, with all the others in the place acting as a jury. It’s time for them to determine what the outcome for David is.

Nine Perfect Strangers airs on Wednesdays on Hulu.