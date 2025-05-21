Watch Masha return to her psychedelic experiments in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (When to watch)

Nicole Kidman returns as the crazy and manipulative Masha Dmitrichenko, and she is ready to do some more experiments. You will not want to miss a beat of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, and the good news is you don’t have to.

The first two episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 are already available to stream on Hulu, with the rest of the season releasing weekly. With how twisty and trippy the first season got, we’re sure to need the week break in between episodes. This is one of those shows you’ll need to watch again just to figure out what is going on in the midst of all the experiments.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “First Look” - Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) MAISIE RICHARDSON-SELLERS, KING PRINCESS, DOLLY DELEON,

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 release schedule on Hulu

Each of the episodes will be released on Wednesdays on Hulu. Shows on this streamer release at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT (the day before) on the day of release, which is great news for those on the West Coast waiting to watch the episodes. You’ll be able to watch them on Tuesday night!

Like with the first season, there are eight episodes to tell this tale. It’s about standard for a Hulu show, and to be honest, with this show, we don’t need more episodes. Everything is contained in the storyline. In some great news, you don’t need to watch the first season in full to jump into the second season. While it could be helpful to understand the initial experiment and who Masha’s daughter Tatiana is, it’s not all that necessary. The story with the new cast is anthology style in a way.

Here's the full release schedule for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 May 21, 2025 Episode 2 May 21, 2025 Episode 3 May 28, 2025 Episode 4 June 4, 2025 Episode 5 June 11, 2025 Episode 6 June 18, 2025 Episode 7 June 25, 2025 Episode 8 July 2, 2025

What to expect in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2

In the first two episodes, we get to meet the new strangers who will be part of the new experiment. This is taking place in a new location, as Masha was exposed in her previous home. Now she has warrants and legal cases against her, but she isn’t interested in following through with appearing at them.

So, she’s out in the Alps, where a woman named Helene is willing to give her a base of operations. This time, Masha is trying out some new drugs and she has hidden cameras everywhere to make sure everything is captured for her research.

There are already mysteries surrounding the individuals at the retreat. One of them has no idea what she’s really doing there, while another is going to see if the drugs can make him a better person. There are people with anger management issues, trouble with relationships with parents, and much more.

Nine Perfect Strangers airs on Wednesdays on Hulu.