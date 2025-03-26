Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 release date window confirmed, and it's close!

It's been almost four years since we first witnessed Nicole Kidman's totally engrossing performance as Masha Dmitrichenko in Hulu's limited — now anthology — series Nine Perfect Strangers, but we're finally learning more details about when to expect the highly anticipated second season to arrive on our watch lists. Thankfully, it's much sooner than you'd think!

Hulu finally broke its silence on the status of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 on March 25 to reveal a release window for the upcoming eight-episode follow-up installment of the mystery thriller series. According to the streamer, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 arrives in spring 2025, though an exact month or release date has yet to be shared. There have already been lots of exciting release dates or windows confirmed for streaming series this spring, but we just got one more.

Since the first season arrived so long ago, in August 2021, there wasn't a particular time of the year we were expecting the series to premiere. Another late summer into fall release schedule would have been a safe bet for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 to begin kicking off, but making a splash in spring ahead of the dead-of-summer rush makes sense. But when could season 2 arrive?

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 release date predictions

Even though Hulu hasn't provided a specific release month as of yet, though one's sure to arrive soon with some sort of teaser or first look, we do know that the season will drop in the spring. That means the season could premiere between March 20 to about June 20. Since Hulu has the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale beginning on April 8 and ending on May 27, it's a possibility that Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 could premiere around late April or early May.

If Hulu were strategic, the streamer would slot the second season to premiere in early to mid-May ahead of the release of Netflix's similarly star-studded limited series Sirens, which also centers around an enigmatic figure who has a strong pull on those who follow her teachings. Sirens stars Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Kevin Bacon and premieres on May 22. The two airing around the same time, or even the same time, could work in each other's favor.

On top of the spring 2025 release window confirmation, Hulu also revealed that the setting for season 2 has changed from Cabrillo, California and takes place in the Austrian Alps. Nine Perfect Strangers also added eleven more cast members to join Nicole Kidman in season 2. The talented and familiar faces include Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong, and Aras Aydin.

Wondering what's in store for season 2? Check out the official synopsis via Deadline:

"Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."

No matter when Hulu decides to drop the new season this spring, fans of the record-breaking series from David E. Kelley will definitely be tuning in to see all of the new drama unfold. We can all look forward to a spring full of great television, and that now includes Nine Perfect Strangers.

Stay tuned for more Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 news and updates from Show Snob!