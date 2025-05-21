Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 1 recap: Welcome to Masha's new experiment

Masha is back, and she’s ready to continue her psychedelic experiments in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. The premiere episode introduces us to the new characters, the nine strangers who are set to embark on an adventure they didn’t necessarily sign up for.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere.

We left Nine Perfect Strangers season 1 off with Masha in the wind, but she’s not escaping the legal troubles. She notes in a conference that she has multiple warrants out for her and other legal issues, and she’s also lying to everyone around her. She is still seeing her daughter Tatiana, and it’s no wonder she is still focused on experiments.

However, she gets an opportunity when a man named Martin comes to see her. They have spoken before, and he shares that “She” wants Marsha to set up her new work base in her place. “She” is called Helene, and she has a place in the Alps that is free from cell service and easily accessible roads. Doesn’t that seem like the perfect place for her new retreat?

Masha sets up hidden cameras around the place in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 1

Throughout the first episode, we get to meet the people who will be part of the new experiment. By now, most of the world has heard about Masha and her experiments, so the majority of people there know what to expect. However, they don’t know that they are being watched by cameras everywhere, even in their rooms.

It’s clear that Masha is still doing some experiments on people to help figure things out for herself. She’s clear that she tests on herself, and we get to see at the end of the episode that she’s still haunted by dreams of her deceased daughter. Tatiana keeps calling out to Masha in nightmares that she’s cold and she never sleeps.

It’s a haunting look at grief, but it’s also a dangerous look. We know that Masha will do everything she can to reconnect with her daughter.

Meet the strangers in the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere

As for the strangers in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, we first get to meet Peter Sharpe, who starts off with a story about how he camped in the wilderness as he stops to chat to a couple of men hiking in the Alps. When he gets to the wellness retreat, he immediately starts looking for cell service. You see, his dad isn’t here, and he was supposed to be. Masha later makes it clear that the experiments can’t start until David Sharpe arrives.

Peter strikes up a conversation with Imogen, who is the daughter of an eccentric billionaire, Victoria. Imogen is a smart woman, who likes to flaunt that intelligence around the group. However, she wants to repair the relationship with her mom, who has ben divorced multiple times and now seems to have brought along a man she may or may not have paid for. This man, Matteo, is part of Masha and Helene’s “plan,” apparently.

Next up is Brian, who is clumsy and clearly suffers from anger management issues. The end of the episode sees him shouting on the phone as he panics about getting his luggage back. What’s he at the retreat for? Hopefully to get that anger under control.

Brian mistakes Sister Agnes for porter, because of where she’s standing and how she’s dressed. Sister Agnes quietly acts as a porter as well, although Wolfie is quick to note that she’s a guest who happens to be in the worker’s uniform. It turns out that Sister Agnes’ clothes were made dirty in the trip, and the staff loaned her a uniform for now. We don’t yet know why she’s here, but she’s no longer a nun and is clearly searching for something.

Wolfie is there with her partner Tina, and it’s clear that the two have some demons. They are both musicians, but we learn that Tina seems to have lost her passion for playing the piano, and that’s why Wolfie has brought her here. However, Tina has no idea who Masha is or why they’re here, so things are about to take a turn for the couple, who are clearly already struggling with intimacy.

Where is David Sharpe in Nine Perfect Strangers?

Finally, there’s a missing guest: David Sharpe. Peter points out that his dad tends to do this, but he doesn’t quite know where his dad is. To be honest, it’s odd that Masha thinks that Peter should know considering there is no cell service out there.

We find out that David is getting into a car, noting that he is on the way to the retreat. He’s skeptical about the drugs, but he wonders if they can make him a good person. What exactly has this man done?

Nine Perfect Strangers certainly opens similarly to the first season, giving us a glimpse that the people we’ll follow for the season. However, it adds a new layer of mystery as we try to figure out the new experiment that Masha is trying this time.

Nine Perfect Strangers will air Wednesdays on Hulu.