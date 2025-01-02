No, this Oscar-winning actor isn't joining Squid Game season 3 despite rumors

Could a major Oscar-winning A-list star be appearing in Squid Game season 3?

Since its debut in 2021, Squid Game has been one of the hottest shows in recent TV history. The South Korean series became a smash success on Netflix with viewers enthralled by the story of a murderous competition game that racks up a high body count.

The first season was one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, with Lee Jung-jae winning an Emmy award for his turn as hero Seong Gi-hun. Season 2 debuted on Dec. 26, 2024 and already smashed new records for viewing numbers.

Season 3 has been teased for a release in 2025, with folks excited about it. But the bigger news is a growing rumor, courtesy of South Korea’s OSEN outlet, claiming that none other than Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio will be guest-starring in season 3. His role is said to be minor and under wraps. This would be a massive deal on multiple levels.

The first, of course, is the idea of DiCaprio doing television at all as the actor has stuck to movies for most of his career. There’s also how he’d be the first American actor cast in the series and a big boost for the show. Him playing some big-wig in the company behind the games would be a wild twist to the show.

The rumor spread like wildfire with some social media outlets using AI to craft images of DiCaprio in the show. However, this may all be premature as Netflix themselves are denying DiCaprio is involved in any way per Soompi.

“The rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 are entirely unfounded.”

How this got started seems strange, as it may simply have been someone mixing up Squid Game with another of DiCaprio’s many upcoming projects. It could also be someone trying to gear up clicks via a wild casting report. The actor himself hasn’t spoken about it, so it’s unclear if he’s even watched the show.

It does add more fuel to the fire of excitement for season 3, which also has a possible date coming.

Could season 3 be coming sooner than expected?

Netflix has confirmed that season 3 will be premiering in 2025. That’s good news for those who had to wait over three years for season 2 to arrive. It will be the final season, as the producers want to go out on top.

A report from What’s on Netflix claims that a teaser trailer briefly aired that indicated season 3 will be released on Friday, June 27. It was removed, so it’s possible it was just some error, yet it would be daring for Netflix to have the last season of Squid Game hit in mid-summer.

Netflix will probably have confirmation of the date in the next few weeks, and you can’t argue about the added publicity of the DiCaprio rumor and the speculation surrounding whether the actor really does appear in season 3. It only proves how huge Squid Game has become and no matter when it hits or who stars in it, the world is ready for more of this show.

Squid Game season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.