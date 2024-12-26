Well, the beginning of Squid Game season 2 definitely is not holding back when it comes to intensity and making us want to cover our eyes. That's a compliment by the way. Season 2 episode 1, "Bread and Lottery," was a great first episode to establish everything that's been going on in Seong Gi-hun's life, aka Player 456. for the past few years. And it really hasn't been that great. Here's our review of the episode on Netflix. SPOILERS BELOW.

Credit: Netflix

The season sort of picks up right where we left off at the end of season 1 with Gi-hun rocking the red hair and walking through the airport, declaring revenge on the Front Man to take the game down once and for all. The moment where he's changing, taking the chip out, and the little boy walks in on him naked is hilarious. Even in this survival thriller, there's some funny moments sprinkled in.

Eventually we move on, and our main hero has been looking for the Recruiter for the past two years, knowing that's how he'll get access to the Front Man once again. It's so ironic that the loan shark, Mr. Kim, who was after him and roughed him up back in the very first episode of Squid Game season 1 is the guy now helping Gi-hun. With the ₩45.6 billion prize, he's now hired him to search every train line and station during all operating hours. It's truly crazy how circumstances can change.

These guys come up with a very good plan, and the show just highlights how much of a motivator money really is for most people. The loan shark and one of the men working for him, Choi Woo-seok, miraculously and finally find the Recruiter, doing his horrible thing. We see just how messed up this guy is when he buys a bunch of bread and lottery tickets - hence the name of the episode.

I still don't fully understand the reasoning behind this because none of the homeless people are recruited. Is this just his way of passing the time? Has he become this horrible of a person that this is his pastime when not recruiting someone? I don't know. But it does highlight how loony he is. A day in the life of the Squid Game recruiter, I guess.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

That's not even the worst of it. Mr. Kim and Woo-seok follow the Recruiter. I don't blame them, they've been looking for the guy for two years. Though I wish they hadn't. He's too smart and catches them. Oh my goodness, this scene, you guys. Like this loan shark is not a good man. We saw the way he was in season 1 and imagine the things he did to people who couldn't pay up. But, still. My heart couldn't help but break when he and Woo-seok played a dangerous version of rock, paper, scissors minus one. The Recruiter is also just like his boss and likes to have some classical music going in the background.

But you know, there's more to people than you think sometimes and that's what happens with Mr. Kim. He loses on purpose and basically sacrifices himself so Woo-seok could be the winner. Like, I shouldn't have been so invested in their lives as minor character. But I was. It's was so intense my heart was racing like crazy. But the intensity is not over yet. There's one more game left for us to watch in the episode. And this time it's Player 456 vs. the Recruiter.

So obviously because we know he goes back into the games and all, we know Gi-hun isn't going to lose this game. But it still definitely gets your heart racing watching the two of them go back and forth. It's really interesting to see just how nothing really frightens Gi-hun anymore after all he went through in those games. Of course it's going to change a person. And that definitely happened with him.

Netflix/Noh Ju Han

This series is so good because of the little details it places. "Time to Say Goodbye" during that deadly Russian Roulette game is so hauntingly fitting. Player 456 has to have nine lives or something though because of course he's the winner. The Recruiter actually seems surprised because he didn't think he'd lose. He's probably never been on the losing side before. This guy truly has no heart and cares for no one, as he also reveals that one day his father was in the games and he shot him right then and there, no hesitation. I'm shaking my head so hard at this guy. He abides by the rules, and shoots himself. Good riddance.

Meanwhile, I haven't focused on him much, but detective Hwang Jun-ho is now working in traffic. But on the side, he's on his own quest to find where the games are being played with the help of the captain who found him after his brother, aka the Front Man, shot him and he fell over the cliff. Man, this is only Squid Game season 2 episode 1 and I'm already stressed out from watching. We haven't even gotten into the actual games yet!

I think this was a really strong premiere episode that sets up everything nicely. These games have been going on for years. And there's a reason they haven't been caught yet. They know how to hide and be discreet. So it makes sense it's taken Player 456 so long just to find the Recruiter. But now that he's gone, what's Gi-hun going to do now? Thankfully this is a binge series so we can just press play on the next episode! Episode grade level: A. Be sure to check out our Netflix page for more reviews, including season 2 episodes 2 and 3 today, with the rest coming out tomorrow and Saturday.

Squid Game season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.