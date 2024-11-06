No, there's no new episode of Agatha All Along tonight (But there should be)
By Cody Schultz
Since kicking off its run on Sept. 18, Agatha All Along has not missed a beat. Every episode of the show has managed to build upon the previous episode’s momentum and leave viewers on the edge of their seats wanting more. Every episode of the show basically ended with a cliffhanger which kept us talking for days between episodes and the show’s ninth episode was no different. Episode 9 ended with one of the show’s most ambitious and shocking cliffhangers. While I absolutely loved the episode, I understand that episode 9 didn’t exactly feel like a finale per se.
That’s right, Agatha All Along came to an end a week ago with its finale airing on Oct. 30 as part of a 2-episode finale event, meaning there will be no new episode airing tonight, Nov. 6. If you’re surprised by this news, we don’t blame you as the final episode of the season definitely did not feel like a season finale in the sense that it left the door wide open with more questions than answers provided in the episode.
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Agatha All Along episode 9!
In the finale, we learn that Agatha had indeed died in the penultimate episode and a good portion of the finale is used to explain that the Witches’ Road was a farce. Turns out Agatha tricked witches over the centuries that the Witches’ Road existed only to steal their powers, using the legend of the Witches’ Road to lure witches to her.
The Witches’ Road that we journeyed down across the season was created by Billy, a revelation we discover when Spirit Agatha comes to visit Billy. Upon making this discovery, Billy returns to Westview where he performs a ritual about the door to the Road he opened in order to close the door for good. Pulling from the Ballad which teases “spirit as a guide,” Agatha offers to help guide Billy to find his brother Tommy.
As epic as the ending was, it left fans wondering what was next for Agatha and Billy – and for Jen as well, who managed to escape the Witches’ Road with her powers restored – as it felt more like a season finale than a series finale. And considering the show was billed as a limited series, this left fans feeling anxious about how their story might continue which is understandable. After all, how do you tease a journey such as that and end the show on that note without any hints of where that journey will go next?
Is Agatha All Along season 2 happening? (It’s looking like it!)
Well, it turns out that Agatha and Billy’s journey might not be over just yet. While Marvel Studios and Disney have not yet confirmed what is next for Agatha or Billy, there seems to be plans for another season of the breakout hit as Disney is going to submit Agatha All Along as a comedy and not a limited series within the awards categories this season.
The decision not to summit Agatha All Along as a limited series suggests that Marvel is planning another season, and Variety has gone as far as to note that Marvel and Disney would have had to prove to the TV Academy that there are plans for another season in order to submit a show as a comedy. Basically, a show can only be submitted in the comedy race should there be plans for them to continue for additional seasons, and with Agatha All Along set to compete as a comedy that suggests Marvel is planning another season.
This would honestly make so much sense given the way season 1 ended.
With season 1 ending with Agatha and Billy about to embark on a journey to find Tommy, it would make sense for this journey to unfold within a second season of the show rather than in another Marvel project. Doing so would allow Marvel to build upon the foundation laid in the first season and expand upon Billy and Agatha’s dynamic.
The path to finding Tommy isn’t guaranteed to be an easy one and we’ve only just tapped into Billy’s abilities, so it would be exciting to get to unpack that further in another season. Plus, we have so many questions still about what the next chapter might bring for Agatha now that she’s a spirit including how she was able to pick up her locket. And let’s not forget about the show’s other key players.
Another season of Agatha All Along could allow us to revisit the character of Death and also bring Jen back into the fold, perhaps to help Billy on his journey – even if just for an episode or two. Plus, a second season could pave the way for both Billy and Tommy eventually reuniting with their MCU parents within the MCU be it in the Vision series or in another project such as the long-rumored Scarlet Witch movie.
Whatever the future might hold, it’s clear Marvel might be planning another season of Agatha All Along and we’re excited about the potential for the show to return!