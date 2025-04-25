There's no new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 this week

Unique has proved to be as dangerous as ever since Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiered in March on Starz. Each episode has been more thrilling than the last, and we can't get enough. That's why we're happy we get a new episode each week. But, today that's not going to happen.

You may have opened up your Starz app ready to see what comes next, but didn't find a new episode there. That's because there is no new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 today. The streamer has decided to skip this week, which means you'll have to wait a little longer for episode 8. So when will that be?

Don't worry, it's not going to be long now. Season 4 episode 8 of Raising Kanan will be available to watch next Friday, May 1, 2025 on Starz. The network releases its new content at 12 a.m. ET. So that does mean technically, those of you not on the east coast of the U.S. can tune in on Thursday nights. Here's a breakdown of the release times:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

There's even a peek at the episode titled "Truth of the Matter." Check it out below!

It's clear there's still tension between Kanan and his mother Raq. He also wants to find out just who killed Famous. And seems very, very determined to do so. It's obvious he's not going to let anyone get in his way. It is a bit disappointing that we have to wait an extra week for a new episode. Though I know it's going to be worth it!

After episode 8, there's only two more episodes left in Raising Kanan season 4. That means the end is near. At least, for this chapter of the story. Thankfully, Starz is a fan of the crime drama and franchise like us and has already renewed the series for a season 5. So whatever cliffhanger is thrown at us, and you know there will be one, we can be rest assured going into the finale that nothing will be left open-ended and more answers will be coming in the fifth season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 8 premieres Friday, May 1, 2025 on Starz. Stream new episodes Fridays.