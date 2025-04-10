No word yet on Black Mirror season 8, but series creator wants to keep the show going

It's been a long time coming, but the day has finally come. Netflix has dropped the highly anticipated seventh season of one of its most popular shows. All six episodes of Black Mirror season 7 are now available to stream on the platform, and fans couldn't wait to dive into the mind-bending and thought-provoking new stories.

With each episode its own standalone tale, there's so much to explore and unpack. As expected from Black Mirror, the episodes are pretty lengthy, but you won't even notice the time passing as you're swept up in their gripping narratives. This season features an episode that is considered a follow-up to a previous episode in the sci-fi series, which is the first time Black Mirror has ever done a direct continuation of a previous story. It's titled “USS Callister: Into Infinity," and I'd say it's a pretty solid sequel, along with the rest of the episodes this season.

By the time you finish the sixth and last episode of season 7, you'll be left both satisfied and craving more. Will there be a new batch of episodes of the sci-fi series coming in the future? Well, it's hard to say at the moment. Netflix has not announced any official plans for a Black Mirror season 8 as of right now. However, this is not a time to worry just yet. The seventh season just dropped, so we're not expecting to hear of a season 8 renewal anytime soon. Netflix needs time to see how the new season performs and whether it resonates with audiences as much as previous seasons before coming to a decision. Once there's official word on the show's fate, we'll be sure to let you know.

The good news is that Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror, has made it clear that he’s not ready to say goodbye to the series just yet. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brooker expressed his desire to keep the show going, even hinting at the possibility of revisiting more past episodes and creating follow-ups if given the chance.

"There’s a degree of freedom within the format. We’ve done a sequel for the first time this season. We’re now looking at old episodes and thinking, “How could you revisit that idea?" As long as it’s interesting, I’m allowed to make it and people continue to fucking watch, I’d like to keep making the show." - Charlie Brooker

With Brooker on board, there’s hope that Black Mirror could continue exploring new and intriguing stories for years to come. People just need to tune in and support the series. If the response is strong enough, it could pave the way for more seasons, as Netflix will see that the demand is there. If you’re like us and want to see Black Mirror continue, be sure to spread the word about the latest installment. Every view counts, and the more people who watch, the greater the chances of securing a season 8 renewal.

Black Mirror season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.