No, Yellowstone season 6 isn't happening (but it's not the end yet)
By Reed Gaudens
Dutton Ranch closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, Dec. 15 with the Yellowstone season 5 finale... or did it? With all of the drama going behind the scenes with the hit Paramount Network series, it's understandable if you're a bit confused on where the show stands moving forward. Is it canceled? Is it over for good? Is Yellowstone season 6 happening?
It's complicated, and unnecessarily so. There have been conflicting reports over the past year about the future of Yellowstone following the departure of series star Kevin Costner. But its uncertain fate seems to have been resolved just in time for the original flagship series, which launched an entire universe of hit shows, to sign off with its season 5 finale — and (unofficial?) series finale.
Even though the Paramount Network has continued to market the season 5 finale as just that, a season finale, a new era seems to already be taking shape for the Western phenomenon. Yellowstone season 6 doesn't appear to be happening in the traditional sense, but the story isn't coming to an end. Ahead of season 5's conclusion, news arrived of an upcoming spinoff centered on Beth and Rip.
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser to star in Yellowstone spinoff
On Dec. 11, Deadline reported that Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser had officially finalized deals to lead an upcoming spinoff series set within the show's universe. Because the new spinoff will take place in the present day timeline and is expected to feature more cast members from the original series, it's essentially a continuation of Yellowstone. But not season 6. Following?
Reilly and Hauser will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler respectively. Plot details haven't been revealed for the series, though it's assumed that certain storylines will continue while folding in new characters and stories to sustain the narrative. It's a bonus for Paramount that a new series is coming, since the original had a streaming deal with Peacock; a spinoff wouldn't. That was part of the incentive for bypassing season 6 to get a spinoff off the ground.
Obviously, creator of the Yellowstone universe Taylor Sheridan will be crafting the spinoff as he does for each of his series. Deadline suggests that the upcoming spinoff starring Reilly and Hauser will likely feature Yellowstone in its title, a first for the spinoffs within the expanded universe. That lends further proof that the spinoff will take the place of a proper sixth season.
All told, Yellowstone will have produced 53 total episodes across its five seasons after the season 5B finale on Dec. 15. The phenomenon first premiered in 2018 and grew into a massive success that broke ratings records and was among the biggest and most talked about shows on cable. Although the show never managed Emmy nominations, Kevin Costner won a Golden Globe in 2023.
The new in-the-works spinoff isn't the only one coming down the pipeline. The second season of prequel series 1923, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, premieres in February 2025. The Madison, another spinoff series set in the present day, was previously titled 2024 and supposed to star Matthew McConaughey. (Remember that mess and confusion?!) Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Patrick J. Adams, and Beau Garrett star in the series coming in 2025.
Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network and streams on Peacock.