Noah Wyle gives a major update on when The Pitt season 3 will take place

The Pitt just gave fans not only a major update on filming for season 3 but also a hint about when it will take place!.

After just two seasons, The Pitt has become one of the hottest shows on television. The HBO Max drama has revolutionized the medical genre, each 15-episode season tackling a shift at a fictional Pittsburgh hospital, showing the tribulations and pressures one day of work puts its doctors through. It doesn't sanitize how terrible it can be with graphic surgeries and addressing the issues of modern medical care.

At the Warner Bros upfronts event, Noah Wyle (who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch) and Katherine LaNasa (Nurse Dana Evans) were on hand to promote the show and the third season, with major applause from the guests. It made sense for the two to represent the show, given they've both earned Emmys for their performances.

During the talk, Wyle dropped a note on how the show is about to start season 3 and what timeline in the year it’ll take place in.

“We’re about to start production on season 3. It’s set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications.”

While the first season had been set on a random day, the second season was set on the 4th of July. That packed the ER with scores of holiday emergencies that presented bigger challenges.

Thus, setting the third season amidst another holiday could be intriguing. The time indicates this won’t be Thanksgiving. However, there is a possibility of Veterans Day, which is November 11. Veterans have played a role in The Pitt’s storylines with various characters who have had military experience and the occasional soldier as a patient.

The show heading into production so soon means season 3 will be premiering in early 2027. That’s a wonderful departure in a world where streaming shows can take literally years between seasons. No doubt, HBO wants to strike while the iron is hot with a series that’s garnered so much acclaim, numerous Emmy Award wins, and a huge audience. It helps that the show is set in one location and can film quickly.

The third season will see some cast shifts as Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) is departing, while Ayesha Harris has been promoted to a regular as Dr. Parker Ellis. The third season jumping forward a few months means we’ll have to wait to learn the fallout of storylines such as Robby reaching a breaking point while other doctors contend with guilt over personal struggles from a bad surgery to a malpractice suit.

At least we know The Pitt is coming sooner than expected, with work on season 3 underway to continue this fantastic hit series!

The Pitt streaming on HBO Max.