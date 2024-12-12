Netflix's biggest comedy hit of 2024 expected to run '4 or 5 seasons'
By Reed Gaudens
If you couldn't get enough of Nobody Wants This on Netflix this year, then this is great news for you! As we continue to wait patiently for season 2, which will likely premiere sometime in 2025, series creator Erin Foster and star Adam Brody are already thinking way into the future of the show and envisioning the potential length that it could span... and they're in it for the long haul.
In a new interview with Deadline, Foster and Brody spoke about a number of topics surrounding the show, including Brody's casting, the direction of his character, and when Nobody Wants This season 2 begins filming (February 2025, if you were wondering!). But the outlet also asked the duo about the trajectory of the series and the scope of its storytelling.
When posed with the idea of "four or five seasons" by Deadline, Brody agreed that that number sounded correct for the series. "Four or five feels right. This doesn’t feel like an It’s Always Sunny situation. This feels like four or five," Brody explained. He also joked that before the show became a hit, he wondered if season 2 should hit fast-forward and return with Joanne and Noah married and expecting a baby.
Erin Foster wants Nobody Wants This to "have as many seasons as possible"
But at Netflix's caution, the pacing of the series slowed down. Foster had originally planned for Joanne and Noah to get engaged and married by the end of season 1, but per Netflix's advice, she and the team slowed things down for the audience to live with the characters and their love story in real time. Obviously, they landed on something that struck a real chord.
In response to Deadline's question about four or five seasons, Foster quickly quipped, "Adam, are you available?" She shared that she hopes to see Nobody Wants This "have as many seasons as possible" for the sake of both the show being her job and how much she cares about the characters and their stories. Since the show is a huge success, we can expect four or five seasons to be the minimum.
Here's what Foster told Deadline about her expectations for the series:
"Really, my goal is to be able to have as many seasons as possible, because this is my livelihood, so if I can go slow, then we just keep working on it and not jump ahead. All the big, romantic moments that you want to feel in that first year of a relationship, we want the audience to be able to feel."- Erin Foster, creator
While the pair remained tight lipped on any season 2 teases, Foster revealed that she's currently in the writer's room crafting the scripts for season 2 with the writers. She revealed that she doesn't want to mess with the formula too, too much and wants to continue to give fans the what they came for and what they loved about season 1. And we're ready to for it all, Erin!
As mentioned above, Nobody Wants This season 2 currently plans to begin production sometime in February 2025, which puts the show on track for another hopeful release in the fall. There's no doubt that as soon as Bell and Brody take their first steps back on set as Joanne and Noah, Netflix will be the first to let us know that cameras have officially started rolling.
