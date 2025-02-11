Nobody Wants This fan-favorite character added to main cast for season 2

The hottest comedy series on streaming right now just got more to love! As Nobody Wants This season 2 prepares to begin production, the main cast is falling into place with the promotion of one of the first season's most underrated characters. Get ready to spend a lot more time with Esther in season 2. Deadline reports that Jackie Tohn has been upped to a series regular.

It's not an unexpected piece of news as Tohn appeared in the majority of Nobody Wants This season 1 and should have already been a series regular to begin with. As a member of the supporting cast, Tohn was constantly getting laughs just as big as the show's four series regulars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons.

Some viewers might have already assumed that Tohn was a main cast member as Esther appeared nine of season 1's 10 episodes, but likely due to the scope of the season's storytelling and budgetary restrictions, the main cast was limited to four series regulars. Well, in season 2, the storytelling will have a bigger focus for Esther now that she's an official main character.

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Jackie Tohn as Esther, Timothy Simons as Sasha in episode 101 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Stefania Rosini/Netflix © 2024

Jackie Tohn promoted to series regular in Nobody Wants This season 2

Last season, Esther butt heads with Joanne as part of the "nobody" that didn't want her and Noah together. As Noah's sister-in-law, the wife of his brother Sasha, Esther was protective of him and skeptical of his new girlfriend. Add in the fact that Noah's previous girlfriend and almost-fiancée, Rebecca, is Esther's best friend, and Joanne had a real uphill battle with Esther.

Throughout the season, Joanne started to wear Esther down and they became friendly — well, at least friendlier than they began. By the end of the season, Esther laid down the law and basically told Joanne and her sister Morgan to get lost after learning about Morgan texting and becoming friends with her husband. No lines were crossed, but it became clear that Morgan felt something for Sasha.

It's unlikely that Nobody Wants This will ever pursue an actual cheating storyline between Morgan and Sasha, especially since that's inherently antithetical to the show's central romance of Joanne and Noah. Creating a conflict between their siblings would be an even more insurmountable hurdle than Joanne's concerns about conversion. But having Esther around more opens up so many more exciting narrative opportunities for her character.

When the cast gathered together at the Critics' Choice Awards last week, when Brody won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Tohn revealed on the red carpet that filming for season 2 would begin on March 3. It's a slight delay from earlier reports of February, but it's understandable given the Los Angeles wildfires. But Netflix has already confirmed season 2 will premiere this year.

Stay tuned for more Nobody Wants This news and updates from Show Snob!