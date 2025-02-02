Ready for more? Nobody Wants This season 2 will be back this year!

Nobody wants to wait for two or more years between seasons of their favorite shows, and for one breakout Netflix original series, we won't have to. Netflix revealed over a dozen shows set to premiere throughout 2025, and Nobody Wants This season 2 was featured on that list! There's no two-year wait to be had here for Joanne and Noah's love story to continue.

Upon the show's premiere in September 2024, even ahead of the official season 2 renewal the following month, there had been chatter about the second season based solely on its inital performance and positive reception. Erin Foster, the series' creator, mused at the time that she hoped season 2 would be able to premiere again in September. She may be right!

In December 2024, series star Adam Brody chatted on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show and announced that Nobody Wants This season 2 begins filming in February 2025. You'd think that might be a bit of a tight squeeze to turn around a release by the end of the year, but it's not impossible. Should everything with production go according to plan, a fall release is in sight.

Nobody Wants This. Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 108 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2024

Nobody Wants This season 2 confirmed for 2025 premiere

The first season of Nobody Wants This also began filming in February back in 2024 and wrapped up those 10 episodes by May. Season 2 could follow that same pattern and still manage a release around the same time in late September as season 1. There could be some potential setbacks with filming, but Netflix wouldn't have included the series on its 2025 slate if the show wasn't on track to return this year.

Nobody Wants This films in Los Angeles, frequently on location around many parts of the city and its surrounding areas. In January, Los Angeles was devastated by wildfires that raged through the Palisades, Pasadena, Altadena, and other nearby neighborhoods. Brody and wife Leighton Meester were one of the thousands who lost their home to the fires in the Pacific Palisades.

While some locations in Los Angeles won't be accessible for productions to film at, most film and television productions have been able to move forward. Some shoots have been interrupted or rescheduled and have had to secure new locations. It's unclear if Nobody Wants This season 2 has been impacted by any delays, but as of this writing, the February start date remains the latest production update.

When we last left Joanne and Noah in the season 1 finale, Joanne attempted to break up with Noah after the prospect of his new job as head rabbi and the topic of conversion became too overwhelming. However, Noah didn't accept Joanne's breakup and immediately chased after her to get her back. Now back together, their future is more uncertain than ever.

Moving forward in season 2, the series will continue to trace Joanne and Noah's relationship momentum as they ignore everyone around them and try to fight for their love. Luckily, we'll get to see the next chapter of their story sometime later this year (probably in fall 2025), and hopefully we will see many more chapters unfold as Foster envisions as many seasons as possible.

