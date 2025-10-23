Nobody Wants This season 2 ending, explained (and how it sets up season 3)

Emmy Award-nominated breakout romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This has returned to Netflix with its highly anticipated second season and the next chapter of Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah's (Adam Brody) relationship. In the first season, they were put through the wringer in the beginning of their love story. The challenges don't stop for the loving couple in season 2.

Between running into childhood frenemies and continuing to debate the possibility of Joanne converting to Judaism, Nobody Wants This season 2 was full of hilarious and relatable curveballs for Joanne and Noah. Not to mention, Morgan (Justine Lupe) had an unexpected romantic arc as Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) navigated some marital woes.

What happens between Joanne and Noah in Nobody Wants This season 2? Do they end up together, and will Joanne convert? Who split up in season 2 and who got together? Let's take a closer look at the events of the season 2 finale and muse on what these developments could mean in season 3.

Warning: Spoilers from Nobody Wants This season 2 ahead!

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Miles Fowler as Lenny, Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 201 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Is Joanne going to convert after Nobody Wants This season 2?

There's a moment early on in season 2 when Joanne and Noah realize they were on different pages about the converting conversation. Noah believed they would return to the conversation at some point while Joanne thought they had come to a conclusion that she wouldn't convert. At least, not right away. But the dust-up of that revelation brings back some anxiety in their relationship.

By the end of the season, Joanne and Noah had expertly dodged some bullets that could have ended their relationship, but when Joanne gets evicted from her apartment thanks to Morgan ratting her out to her landlord on their podcast, the subject of moving in together comes up for Noah. Once he takes on his underwhelming new job at a modern temple, he once again questions things.

He worries that there's no way forward for them if she isn't willing to convert. Noah can't see any other option but breaking up if they remain in disagreement about what their future holds. However, after breaking up, Noah and Joanne each come to individual epiphanies. Esther helps Joanne realize that she's already had the "moment" she's been waiting to feel about converting. She's Jewish already!

Like in the season 1 finale, Noah runs back to Joanne to call off the break up, and this time, Joanne also runs after Noah. Once they meet back up, they get back together and kiss. Joanne all but confirms during their reunion that she wants and intends to convert to Judaism. After two seasons of trying to take their love to this level, they have finally landed on the same page.

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Timothy Simons as Sasha, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Sasha and Esther make a big decision (and so does Morgan)

But it's not all sunshine and roses for the other Nobody Wants This couples. Esther begins season 2 by squashing the closeness that Sasha and Morgan developed in season 1. She's willing to allow them to be friends sometimes, but she often gives them a time limit. Throughout the season, Esther seemingly begins to care less and less about their friendship.

Sasha also comes to want a second child at the suggestion of his mother, but Esther isn't on board to getting pregnant again. Since their daughter Miriam is 13, she was looking forward to being empty nesters in the near future. But Esther does have a pregnancy scare. When the test comes back negative, she realizes that having another baby isn't actually what she wants.

Before we get to what happens in their marriage, we also have to discuss Morgan getting engaged to her former therapist Dr. Andy (Arian Moayed). Despite Joanne's disapproval of the relationship and Morgan's doubts, she follows through with the engagement. She's still feeling weird during their engagement party, where she finally gains the courage to end their relationship for good.

The engagement party was the scene of three major breakups: Joanne and Noah (though they got back together shortly after), Morgan and Dr. Andy, and Esther and Sasha. Esther tearfully admits that their marriage isn't working and she can't fix what's feeling wrong with her while they're together. Joanne clocked that something was off when Esther got bangs!

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Kristen Bell as Joanne, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 209 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

What this means for Nobody Wants This season 3

While Nobody Wants This season 3 hasn't been renewed by Netflix at the time of season 2's release on Oct. 23, a renewal for the Emmy-nominated hit seems all but inevitable, especially after how season 2 ended. There are plenty of stories left to explore in season 3 for every main character. For starters, Joanne and Noah just began a new journey together as a couple.

The third season would likely center on Joanne beginning the process of converting to Judaism, a process that her mother unexpectedly began in season 2. Now that she feels confident in her decision and it feels like the right one for her to make, the couple can embark on this adventure together, which could potentially even lead to them taking another big step, like moving in together and/or getting engaged.

Oddly enough, their happiness at the end of season 2 is in direct opposition to the personal lives of their siblings falling apart. Morgan will be dealing with the aftershocks of a broken engagement, and Sasha and Esther will face their separation. What does that look like? Who will move out? Will they be able to date other people? Those are the questions we need answered!

Sasha and Morgan continued to be friends throughout season 2 and were there for each other when both of their romantic relationships went up in flames. There's definitely still chemistry and some sparks between them, but Sasha remains committed to making it work with Esther and being with her for life. A lot of major life-changing decisions have been made by all of the characters in season 2 and will continue to be made in season 3.

