Joanne and Noah are back in Netflix's new Nobody Wants This season 2 first-look

The countdown is officially on to the return of the Netflix original comedy series we all love. That's right, there's only a couple more month left until Nobody Wants This season 2 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 23, and before the next chapter of Joanne and Noah's love story begins, Netflix has treated us to some first-look images that will make you ridiculously giddy.

While the streamer hasn't yet shared a teaser or trailer for the upcoming second season, though preview clips are sure to drop in the coming weeks, the new photos from Nobody Wants This season 2 give us exactly what we want to see from Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's characters and will definitely hold us over until the trailer arrives. There's more podcasting, more Matzah Ballers games, and — most importantly — more romance!

I mean, just look at the first-look photo below and try not smile from ear to ear! Joanne and Noah cuddle in bed, both grinning, while Joanne looks at her laptop screen. Are they watching a movie and Noah fell asleep on her shoulder? Is Joanne doing some work and he's being supportive by her side? Either way, we can't get enough! Netflix also surprised us with the release of the synopsis.

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 201 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

First-look images and synopsis previews Nobody Wants This season 2

When we last left Joanne and Noah in the Nobody Wants This season 1 finale, the couple was practically broken up. Joanne felt insecure about converting to Judaism for the wrong reasons and potentially costing Noah his dream job as head rabbi. She didn't want to hold him back since combining their two paths seemed too challenging. However, Noah chased after her.

The couple commits to facing the future together in the season 1 finale, and now we're heading into that future in season 2. There's still questions about what will happen with Noah's job and whether Joanne will pursue converting, but the pair are thankfully still together. More challenges lie ahead in season 2 from their friends, family, careers, communities, and blasts from the past.

Check out the official Nobody Wants This season 2 synopsis via Netflix's press release:

"First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them."

Nobody Wants This. Adam Brody as Noah in episode 205 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Admittedly, the synopsis doesn't give too much away about what new challenges Joanne and Noah will be facing in season 2, but since they are in fact "merging their lives" into one, perhaps that means they will be taking the next step and moving in together. That's a significant hurdle for any couple to face together in their relationship, most especially for one from different backgrounds.

We also know that Joanne will be facing a challenge of her own in the form of a nemesis from her past, played by Brody's real-life wife Leighton Meester. Unfortunately, Netflix didn't give us a sneak peek of Meester's character in this batch of first-look images, but we will without a doubt catch our first glimpse of her in an upcoming teaser or trailer.

As the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere draws closer, we'll be sure to share all of the latest news and updates about the new episodes. Until then, check out more of the newly release photos from the second season and make your predictions about what's going down!

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Timothy Simons as Sasha, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 203 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Justine Lupe as Morgan, Arian Moayed as Andy in episode 203 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Justine Lupe as Morgan, Kristen Bell as Joanne, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Justine Lupe as Morgan in episode 203 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Nobody Wants This season 2 premieres Oct. 23 on Netflix.

