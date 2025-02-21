Nobody Wants This season 2 lands fan-demanded guest star, and we're beyond excited

In a rare win for fans who asked for something and actually received it, though it hindsight it seemed more like an inevitability, Netflix just announced the first round of Nobody Wants This season 2 guest stars and we got exactly who we wanted. That's right, Leighton Meester — icon, legend, the forever moment — will appear in the Netflix rom-com alongside husband Adam Brody. Eeeek!

Netflix shared the news of Meester's casting in season 2 and gave a bit of insight into her character. The Gossip Girl alum and current Good Cop/Bad Cop star will play Abby, a mommy social media influencer who happens to be Joanne's (Kristen Bell) nemesis from middle school. Who's the mean girl in this scenario? Abby? Joanne? Both? Personally, I love when Meester plays against type and goes mean.

The chatter about Meester potentially guesting in season 2 first emerged during Bell and Brody's promotion for the show's debut back in September 2024. Since both stars are married to fellow actors in real life (Bell to Dax Shepard), they were often asked if their talented other halves would appear in season 2. They said they would "deliver," and so far, we have one confirmation. (But Shepard's more likely to appear in a cameo, like he did in The Good Place and the Veronica Mars movie.)

Everybody Wants This!



Leighton Meester will guest star in Nobody Wants This Season 2 playing Kristen Bell’s middle school nemesis who Joanne crosses paths with as an adult. pic.twitter.com/uHKXaRpyef — Netflix (@netflix) February 20, 2025

Much to the delight of her fans (myself included), Meester has been appearing in movies and television shows more frequently. She's the leading star in her former stomping grounds The CW's new cop comedy-drama Good Cop/Bad Cop and has lined up a role in the Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers for season 2. Let the renaissance continue!

In addition to Leighton Meester, Nobody Wants This season 2 also gained another notable guest star in Bottoms and A Man in the Inside actor Miles Fowler. He will play Lenny, one of Noah's teammates on the Matzah Ballers basketball team who becomes romantically linked with Joanne's sister Morgan (Justine Lupe). Sorry to those who are shipping Morgan with Noah's brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).

The first season of Nobody Wants This ended with Joanne becoming swept up in the pressures of conversion and becoming attached to Noah as his career was soaring to new heights. She attempted to breaking things off, but he chased after her and the couple decides to brave the unknown path ahead together. Obviously, the show isn't keeping the fact that they're endgame a secret.

It's super exciting that Meester will appear as a foil to Bell. Two of the great, underrated comedy actresses of our time going toe-to-toe is a millennial event. Brody and Meester have shared the screen together many, many times, but this one feels super special. Brody won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role and shouted out his proud, teary-eyed wife in the audience. Now they get to share in the love and abundance of this project together.

Nobody Wants This streams exclusively on Netflix. Season 2 premieres later this year.