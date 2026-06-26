Not Suitable for Work season 2 gets promising update after ending cliffhangers

The following post contains spoilers from the Not Suitable for Work season 1 finale.

Hulu's breakout young adult comedy series Not Suitable for Work concluded its first season with a two-episode finale that brought some major changes and unexpected twists for its characters. Throughout the debut season, we watched as Davis crushed on his coworker and neighbor AJ, and moved by her breakup with Bill, Davis' confession of love ended with a kiss.

But their kiss was caught by Josh, who was arriving to spend New Year's Eve with AJ. He appeared disappointed seeing his best friend kissing AJ, though he's unsure exactly why he's disappointed, or even a bit jealous. Meanwhile, Kel and Abby's budding romance was put on ice when he pursued his crush on a girl in his play. That's not even taking into account their various career developments.

Not Suitable for Work season 2 writers room already in progress

As of June 26, Hulu hasn't formally announced a renewal for Not Suitable for Work season 2, which would guarantee that all of our questions will be answered. However, the show's prospects of coming back for another season appear solid, as it was a stable played on Hulu's daily top 10. Preceding the streamer's decision on the show's fate, creator Mindy Kaling revealed the writers are already to work.

Not Suitable for Work on Hulu - Ella Hunt and Will Angus | Disney/Gwen Capistran

It's become a popular practice for streaming services to commission writers rooms for its original series' next seasons before officially ordering said next season. Kaling broke down the season 1 finale with Deadline and shared that while the writers room is hard at work, they are still awaiting word on whether the show will actually be picked up for season 2 and keeping their "fingers crossed."

"Our writers room has been up for season 2, which is wonderful. Of course, the big question is whether we’ll get an official pickup for production, I keep my fingers crossed," Kaling told Deadline. "I love the show so much, I’m so glad that it’s doing well. One of the things that has made me so happy is how much the cast loves the show, and the writing staff loves the show, and the way that the cast expresses their love through all the social content that they’ve been doing."

Kaling is referring to the influx of content the cast has been sharing across various social media platforms in order to promote the show leading up to the finale. The cast went to Disneyland together and has been steadily dropping the videos they recorded taking part in viral trends to help boost the show's profile to fans and new viewers.

While Kaling didn't have an official announcement to share just yet, she expressed her hope that they will continue to make the series for season 2 and even beyond. "I love the show so much, so I’d love to keep making it for years and years, and yes, I’m right now just keeping my fingers crossed."

Not Suitable for Work on Hulu - Avantika | Disney/Gwen Capistran

It's safe to say that when Kaling makes television, she has some pretty great luck. The Office ran for nine seasons, which she was on as a writer and cast member for eight. Kaling led the Fox comedy The Mindy Project for six seasons, three of which were on Hulu. She's also responsible for the hit series Never Have I Ever, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Running Point, all of which have run for three or more seasons (hopefully, Running Point continues past its upcoming third season).

Unlike Netflix, which tends to have a much more set pattern in place for its renewal and cancellation timelines, Hulu can be unpredictable. The streamer could announce the show's future within the next week over even sometime in the next couple months. But seeing as the writers are already crafting new stories, we'd venture to say we're going in the right direction and rather close to good news.

In addition to the relationship shakeups across the friend group, they each had some significant movements in their workplaces. Abby found herself teaming up with Vanessa again after her attempts to strike out on her own earned varied results. Davis was fired by Bill after punching him, leaving his career future on the line. Simply put, season 2 is a need, not just a want!