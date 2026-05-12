Off Campus fans desperately need to see these moments from The Deal in the show

In September 2025, fans were hopeful for an Off Campus season 1 2026 release. But it wouldn't be for six months that we’d finally have a release date to look forward to. After all this time, the Briar University hockey team is hitting the ice on Wednesday, May 13, on Prime Video.

With all the built-up and beloved book series by Elle Kennedy, starting with the first book, The Deal, this hockey romance is sure to be a hit.

There's so much to look forward to with all eight episodes dropping at once. Your next binge is here, and it's a balance of hot and cold depending on the scene.

Speaking of scenes, we know they promise to stay true to the books, with Elle Kennedy serving as one of the show’s producers. But with a little sneak peek from the trailer, I think fans will still be surprised. I shared a few scenes fans of The Deal will definitely want to see in the first season.

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham in Off Campus - Liane Hentscher/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Meet-cute

Hannah and Garrett’s individual backgrounds make their relationship so much better. The show wouldn’t be complete without including why Hannah is the way she is with guys and why Garrett hits on any girl he sees and hides how smart he is. Although they may see those traits as weaknesses, they shape who they are. It would be a shame not to include those intrusive thoughts that make Elle Kennedy’s The Deal so compelling.

Those intrusive thoughts shape their first “meet-cute” moment, if you can call it one. It’s more of a disgust at first sight for Hannah, given that she has her sights set on Justin.

On the flip side, Garrett is failing miserably at trying to remember her name but instead gets distracted by her butt. Yes, I had to laugh at that during my reread. Their interesting love story couldn’t have started any more rockily, but from the book series, we know it’ll last forever. Somehow, it all started with tutoring in exchange for fake dating, which turned into helping Hannah feel comfortable around guys again. We all know it only made her draw closer to Garrett, her unexpected love.

Garrett (Belmont Cameli) in OFF CAMPUS Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Falling for his tutor

Per Louisa Levy, creator and co-showrunner, promises the series will stay true to the "mature and steamy" storylines portrayed in the five-book series.

Let’s be honest, Kennedy doesn’t hold back when it comes to steamy storylines that make readers blush, nor does she shy away from mature topics that are soul-crushing. Those elements make up Hannah and Garrett’s relationship, along with the ones that branch out into the other four books.

Considering Hannah only agrees to tutor Garrett if he helps her make Justin jealous, we almost don’t expect the steamy scenes to be with Garrett. But as they grow closer and spend more alone time, Hannah changes Garrett from an any female type of man to a man who can’t wait to see her. Honestly, it’s a beautiful relationship even though it starts as fake. All good rom-com fake dating ends up with heavy feelings, right?

Lately, I’ve been watching One Tree Hill for the first time and noticed some similarities. Although Garrett and his friends may not be biological brothers, they are brothers in the sense of hockey. Then, you have Garrett falling for his tutor as Nathan falls for Haley. How perfect is that storyline? If you love Nathan and Haley, you’ll love Garrett and Hannah, just with added spice. Really, it’s the best of both storytelling worlds if you ask me.

Logan (Antonio Cipriano), Dean (Stephen Thomas Kalyn), Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli) in OFF CAMPUS Photo: Courtesy of Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The Briar Hockey House

As I was rereading the early chapters of The Deal, I couldn’t help but giggle at Garrett and Hannah’s descriptions of the hockey bros. Neither one of them holds back, and I hope they keep that energy for the show. The early scenes between the strangers who became family crew are my favorites of the entire book. Early on, you see the love between Garrett and his friends, and especially when they easily connect with Hannah, some a little too much (I’m looking at you, Logan!).

I’m excited to see two big moments within the hockey house. The first one is tied to Garrett finally getting Hannah to cave on tutoring him and that terrible midterm grade. After he comes home from the study group, readers get our first glimpse of the three other hockey players—Logan, Tuck, and Dean—which happens to be a favorite scene of mine.

As I said, Garrett doesn’t hold back describing his friends, and neither does Hannah when she finally comes over. She’s not wrong; they sound like they could be in a magazine spread. If the casting for the show is anything, Elle didn’t hold back, living up to the images in her head about her characters.

Once everyone was acquainted and somewhat friends, another one of my favorite scenes happened. Thankfully, we already know, thanks to the trailer, that Tuck’s hot pink apron will be making an appearance in the show. I’ve never been more excited to see a man wearing an apron and cooking lasagna. Honestly, we know from the start that Tuck is the cook of the hockey bros, so it is only fitting that they got him an apron to match. All the hockey house moments are going to be the best.

Hannah (Ella Bright) in OFF CAMPUS Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Other big moments we need to see in Off Campus

Aside from the big moments that make Garrett and Hannah the couple they are, I’m excited for the little scenes that show their personalities. Hannah isn’t just Garrett’s tutor or future person; she’s also a talented musician/singer and best friends with Allie. I can’t wait to see Hannah and Allie’s dorm room moments and the frat party they attend to seek out Justin. Most importantly, I can’t wait to see all of Hannah’s talent showcased, especially the first time she plays guitar and sings for Garrett. I already know these moments will have me grinning.

Along with Hannah’s individual moments, I’m excited to see Garrett be vulnerable and more in tune with his emotions. We know he has issues brewing under the surface. From the casting and trailer sneak peeks, we know his dad will be involved. I’m stoked to see that tense relationship play out on screen.

Overall, Off Campus is about to be the hit of the year. It may be dropping mid-2026, but it’s already my favorite show to date. Prime Video did well with this one, and I can’t wait for more since we know they want to develop the next four books. Considering filming for season 2 is about to start, along with the casting of Grace, we aren’t prepared for the amazing things headed our way.

Watch Off Campus season 1 on Prime Video starting Tuesday, May 13.