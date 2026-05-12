Off Campus release time (by time zone) and what to expect in season 1

Are you ready to meet Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham on screen and see their love story come to life? There's no doubt fans have been absolutely counting down the days for Off Campus.

After a long wait for the highly anticipated page-to-screen adaptation, Prime Video is finally ready to make a deal with fans and release Off Campus season 1. The BookTok sensation and best-selling hockey romance series from Elle Kennedy arrives as one of the best new shows to watch on Prime Video in May 2026, once again to turn the heat up on the ice.

Since the series started being teased by Prime Video, fans have been eager for Off Campus to drop on their watch lists. Naturally, everyone's asking the same question: What time does the series begin streaming? In order to make sure fans don't miss a second of Wellsy and Graham's fake dating, opposites attract story begin, we're sharing the show's release time by time zone!

Garrett (Belmont Cameli) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

When will Off Campus season 1 be released on Prime Video?

Off Campus season 1 premieres on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 on Prime Video. Unlike some shows on Amazon's streaming service, the series won't release new episodes weekly. Instead, Prime Video will drop all eight episodes of the show's first season at once, allowing fans to binge-watch every episode straight through without taking week-long breaks.

What's more, while some Prime Video shows have been known to release in primetime in the United States, Off Campus could possibly be keeping its devoted fans up all night. The full first season drops at 12 a.m. PT, which is 3 a.m. ET. For those on the East Coast, that's a long time to stay up on a weeknight to begin your binge-watch. Surely, some fans will be staying up late to start their binge.

If you're tuning into Off Campus outside the United States (or you're in a different time zone than either the East or West Coasts) and you're wondering at what time you can start watching the full season, we shared the show's release time across various time zones worldwide:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, May 12

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, May 12

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 13

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, May 13

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 13

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Wednesday, May 13

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, May 13

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 13

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 13

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 13

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, May 13

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Wednesday, May 13

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Wednesday, May 13

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, May 13

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Wednesday, May 13

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on Wednesday, May 13

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Wednesday, May 13

Because Prime Video has opted to release Off Campus with the binge model, spoilers and conversations about the series will surely take over social media as soon as the show drops. Some fans probably would have preferred a weekly release to savor the series instead of quickly racing through all eight episodes. But don't worry, a second season is already in the works!

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham in Off Campus | Liane Hentscher/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Off Campus season 1 is based on The Deal by Elle Kennedy

Based on the book The Deal by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus season 1 centers on the unlikely romance between star hockey player Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and music student Hannah Wells (Ella Bright). It's the first installment of Kennedy's Off-Campus book series, but the rest of the series' characters make up the show's extended ensemble at Briar University.

Hannah and Garrett form a mutually beneficial deal that involves pretending they are dating. While Hannah will help tutor Garrett in their shared class to improve his grade, Garrett assists Hannah in getting the attention of her crush, hunky musician Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston). Obviously, they didn't account for the fact that sparks would begin to fly between them and complicate their deal.

Bright and Cameli lead the cast and beginning the television adaption with Hannah and Garrett's story, though the rest of the main cast includes characters readers know and love from the rest of the book series: Mika Abdalla as Allie, Antonio Cipriano as John Logan, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Tucker, and Stephen Kalyn as Dean. Steve Howey also recurs as Garrett's father Phil Graham.

The eight-episode first season adapts The Deal with care from creator Louisa Levy, and as those who have read the book know, there are some darker themes explored in the narrative for the leading characters beyond falling in love, navigating friendships, and grappling with pressure about the future after college. But at the end of the day, there's hockey and romance. What more could we want?

Before binge-watching Off Campus season 1 on May 13, watch the full trailer in the video below!