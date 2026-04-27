5 new shows to watch on Prime Video in May 2026

Prime Video has a lot of big shows planned for May. They include the long-awaited new seasons of two past hits, a literary adaptation fans have longed for, and a superhero show like no other! Here are five Prime Video original series you don’t want to miss in May!

Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Citadel season 2 (May 6)

Three years after its first season (and after its two attempted spin-offs were canceled), the spy thriller overseen by the Russo Brothers is finally back. All seven episodes will be available at once, as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden once again play former secret agents whose memories were wiped by enemies. While slowly remembering their past, they’re on the run from various foes with Stanley Tucci as a possible frenemy.

Season 2 has our spies on another globe-trotting adventure, facing new threats, which will also integrate plot elements from the Diana and Honey Bunny spin-offs. Let’s see if the show is worth its huge price tag with a bigger season 2.

David Tennant (Crowley), Michael Sheen (Aziraphale)

Good Omens Season 3 (May 13)

Technically, it’s more of a 90-minute special, but it still counts as the conclusion to the fantasy comedy. After a harsh breakup, angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) are forced to once more attempt to save the world. This time, the powers of Heaven are planning the Second Coming while Hell is ready to go to war, and Earth is caught in the crossfire.

Expect more comedic banter between the couple while they also face their feelings for each other. While fans may have preferred a full season, at least they get this farewell to this fantastic romp.

Off Campus. Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime. © Amazon Content Services LLC

Off Campus (May 13)

Miss Heated Rivalry? Miss Bridgerton? Then this new series based on the best-selling books by Elle Kennedy is just the thing to fill the void. Like the books, each season will focus on a new college romance, with the first year centering on Hannah (Ella Bright), who wants a local musician who only sees her as a friend. To try to make him jealous, she tutors Garrett (Belmont Cameli), the school hockey team's star, in exchange for a date.

Of course, it’s not long before this fake relationship brings up real feelings. The show has a sprawling cast that will play bigger roles in future seasons (Amazon has already renewed the series for a second year). It’s a series perfect for fans of sports and romance that will likely start a new TV franchise.

It's Not Like That -- Courtesy of Wonder Project on Prime Video

It’s Not Like That (May 15)

This new series is a faith-centered show that differs from other Prime Video fare. TV veteran Scott Foley plays a small-town pastor raising three kids after his wife passes away. Erinn Hayes plays his wife’s best friend and supportive ally, dealing with being a divorced mom.

The show comes from Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, who created the wonderful NBC drama Parenthood and so know all about handling a unique family dynamic. Foley and Hayes look to have good chemistry, and the tackling of tough subjects in a respectful manner makes this show a good antidote to the high-octane dramas out there.

“The Spider” (Nicolas Cage) in a scene from Prime Video’s Spider-Noir (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Spider-Noir (May 27)

It’s bizarre that it’s taken this long for Nicolas Cage to have his own TV show. It’s more bizarre than just what it is. Cage reprises his role from the animated Spider-Verse movies as Spider-Noir, only in live-action. He’s Ben Riley, the Spider-Man of a world right out of 1930s noir movies who works as a private eye while fighting crime with his spider-powers.

The show will be available in both color and a special black-and-white version. Expect some unique takes on classic Spider-Man villains such as Sandman, Tombstone, Black Cat, and more alongside a mix of action, mystery, and comic book multiverse fun. Yet the real reason to watch is Cage as a dark superhero, which is worth the price of admission by itself.