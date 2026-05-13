Off Campus season 1 episode 2 recap: Practice makes perfect for Hannah and Garrett's hard launch

The first episode of Off Campus sets the stage as Hannah and Garrett have an awkward encounter for the first meeting. Hannah walked in on Garrett in the shower, and they later meet again in class. Since Garrett needs tutoring and Hannah could benefit from dating help, the pair strike up a deal to pretend to date to make Hannah's crush jealous while also helping prepare Garrett for a big project.

Off Campus season 1 episode 2 begins with Hannah and Garrett trying to figure out the logistics of their fake relationship and match their schedules. Garrett moves things forward by swapping phone numbers, taking a kiss-on-cheek selfie, and coming up with the pet name Wellsy. But they don't only have to convince Justin they're dating. They have to convince Jules at The Fifth Line.

Logan's sibling Jules runs the account and they only post legitimate hockey team gossip. Garrett has a whole plan for their fake relationship that ends with Hannah ending up with Justin. Later that night, she arrives at Garrett's to study where she meets Jules before Garrett comes downstairs shirtless to bring Hannah to his room. It's clear that Garrett knows his philosophy stuff, but he doesn't get it.

While Hannah and Garrett continue getting to know each other, Allie begins to feel the differences in her relationship with Sean. She's looking to mix things up, go out, try different sex positions, but Sean's content with doing what they always do. In music class the next day, Hannah receives negative feedback on her first try at her Pop Showcase composition, but Garrett's a bigger surprise.

Garrett (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah (Ella Bright) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Hannah and Garrett plan their hard launch

Garrett gets to their class late because he brings her an iced coffee. He makes a show of putting his arm around her to get Justin's attention, but when she accidentally pushes Garrett's giant metal water bottle of his desk and it clacks and clatters down the stairs and all the way to the front of the classroom, Justin definitely spots Hannah and Garrett's relationship. Dean and Beau Maxwell (Khobe Clarke) announce plans for their birthday party, leading to Hannah and Garrett's hard launch plans.

They let Allie in on their arrangement and approach her for a couples' costume for the party. While Hannah attends practice for Garrett, she talks to Coach Jensen (Chad Willett) and learns that Garrett doesn't take shortcuts and works for his grades and place on the team. That definitely endears her toward him. In the weight room, Garrett practices with Hannah to make sure she doesn't blush and panic whenever he flirts with her or gets near her.

It's also the perfect time to practice their first kiss, which Logan walks in on. Before she walks out, she also kisses Logan to prove that she can without blushing. Hannah attends her first hockey game and sits with Kendall and the rest of the "puck bunnies." After the game, the after party begins in Cape Cod. Garrett and Hannah are dressed as a magician and a bunny. He's understanding and doesn't ask questions when she asserts her boundary that she doesn't drink at parties.

But the sight of alcohol and drinks being passed around still begins to trigger Hannah. Jules corners Hannah and attempts to poke holes in what's really going on, and she has trouble convincing them. When Hannah kisses Garrett on the cheek after bringing her a closed can of beer, Jules turns into a believer. Allie and Sean arrive dressed up as Jennifer Lopez (in her iconic green dress) and Ben Affleck (from his iconic Dunkin meme) and she hits the dancefloor, catching Dean's eye.

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham in Off Campus | Liane Hentscher/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Sparks start to fly during an away game after party

Tucker plays a J.Lo song to catch Allie's attention and give Dean an opportunity to approach her on the dancefloor. She reciprocates his dancing for a moment, enjoying actually letting loose with someone. But when she tries to kiss her, she steps back from him and leaves him standing alone (but not for long). When Justin walks in, Garrett and Hannah put on a show looking into each other's eyes and escaping upstairs. Logan and Kendall take notice, but most importantly, so does Justin.

Hannah and Garrett go to their shared bedroom for the night, but not to hook up. They argue about who will sleep on the bed and who will sleep on the floor since Hannah refuses to share the bed. The argument inevitably ends with both of them sleeping on the floor on opposite sides of the bed. They laugh at memes together while having phone time and have a deep conversation about Garrett and why he plays hockey. He sends her a video of an original song she posted that he loves watching.

Garrett admits to watching her sing to Elton John in the green room and how it helped center him when he was having a hard time during his game. They end up back on the bed after celebrating their debut on The Fifth Line with a viewing of videos on Hannah's laptop. When Hannah explains she needs to win the Pop Showcase to stay at Briar, he comes up with a plan for her to collaborate on her original song with Justin. Their plan accomplishes two goals at once.

They keep watching videos, including The Beaches' Coachella set, and end up falling asleep together. Garrett wakes up and discovers he's snuggled up with his arm around Hannah. He closes her laptop and gently returns to the floor to sleep without waking her up. Whether they want to or not, the sparks are already flying. On the bus ride home in the morning, Garrett and Hannah sneak glances at each other from opposite buses. Justin sits next to Hannah while Garrett queues up The Beaches.

Watch Off Campus only on Prime Video.