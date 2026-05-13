Off Campus season 1 episode 3 recap: Hannah asks Garrett for an unexpected favor

For Hannah and Garrett, things are moving fast for their fake relationship after making their mutually beneficial deal. However, it's become clear that their forced proximity has inspired them to get to know each other, especially during last episode's overnight house party. Off Campus season 1 episode 3 starts with Hannah beginning her songwriting sessions with Justin, which leads to a steamy kiss and hook up. Well, it's actually just Hannah's fantasy.

Hannah changes her plans with Garrett in order to make her actual first songwriting session with Justin, but she notices that he's acting weird to the news during the phone call. Even though he's obviously feeling jealous, he coaches her to have confidence before meeting with Justin. Garrett feels the pressure from his team to pass his class, but Liquid I.V. continuing to pursue him and his dad for a brand deal doesn't help matters.

When Hannah explains the meaning of her song, or what she wants her song to be about, it seems to be inspired by her situation with Justin (though he doesn't let on if he picked up on that). In the shower, Allie breaks the exciting news to Sean that she landed the same agent as Broadway star Joanna Maxwell, but he's disappointed that she's changing the plan from joining him in Vermont. He wants her to give up on her dreams to settle for a safer life with him.

Allie (Mika Abdalla) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Garrett presents Kierkegaard's take on ghosting

Hannah arrives at Garrett's house and learns that Logan previously fixed her car for her. They have a fun banter for a minute, and he looks in her direction long after she's entered the house to meet Garrett. Hannah knocks on Garrett's door, but when he doesn't hear over "Cherry Pie," she enters and finds him in a compromising position with another girl. She rushes out, but he chases after her in the middle of the street. They smooth things over, but Hannah still leaves to meet Justin.

Justin meets Hannah in her room and presents her with the lyrics and new arrangement that he tinkered around with for her song. It's hard to read if she actually likes the song, but she does get inspired by Justin recording himself and also sounds from around nature to use in songs. When Justin opens Hannah's laptop to send her a file, her "crushing" Spotify playlist with a photo of him as the cover image is front and center. He quickly makes an excuse to leave.

Hannah panics and deletes the playlist and almost texts him about the situation later before thinking better of it. But she also recovers the playlist and renames it "lol jk," as if he'd search it up. (Doesn't she know she could just make it a private playlist?) Hannah tries to flip the script on her mortification with another fantasy about hooking up with Justin, but she thinks about Garrett. Before giving his oral presentation, Hannah preps Garrett with confidence. Unfortunately, he gets Kierkegaard.

While he initially chokes when he's given his topic of ghosting from Kierkegaard's perspective, he finds his footing after looking to Hannah. Garrett celebrates getting a B+ with Hannah by picking her outside their classroom's building. Another moment! Hannah panics again when Justin spots her after class, and she confesses to Garrett about her playlist. When Justin texts her, Garrett suggest ghosting him and coming to karaoke night with him and the guys at Malone's.

Justin (Josh Heuston) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Hannah wants Garrett to give her an orgasm

Hannah convinces Allie to come out even though she's feeling down about Sean, and Allie sings her heartache out on stage. Garrett asks Hannah about her not wanting to drink in public. He's not drinking because he has a game the next day and promises he will look after Allie and guard her drinks if she wants to find her drink of choice. And she does! After many piña coladas, Hannah loosens up.

While pouring her heart out in the bathroom to anyone who will listen, there's a J.Lo and Maverick reunion, but Allie's not buying what Dean's selling. In her drunk haze, Hannah pitches Garrett doing his Liquid I.V. ad with Logan instead of his dad. But the fun's not over as Hannah takes the stage to sing "Cherry Pie" for karaoke to bust Garrett's chops. Hannah wins the room with her electric performance and Jules seems to clocks that Logan's feeling some pangs of jealousy about Hannah.

After her performance, Hannah rejoins Garrett and there's a lot of romantic tension between them. In the car ride home, there's also an awkward silence. Allie shoots up from the backseat with the realization she left her purse with their keys at the bar. They have to spend the night at Garrett's, with Allie on the couch and Hannah leaving a trail of her clothes to Garrett's room. He finds her sitting on his bed wearing nothing but one of his jerseys.

Because she's drunk, he turns her down when she tries to have sex with him. In the morning, they wake up in the same bed, and Hannah checks her phone to see a text from Justin. His message states that his roommates will be away and they can work on her song. She realizes the possible insinuation in his words, which leads to the proposition she hits Garrett with after waking him up. She hands him a cup of coffee and asks him for a favor: She needs him to give her an orgasm.

Watch Off Campus only on Prime Video.