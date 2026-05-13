Off Campus season 1 episode 5 recap: Garrett grapples with the past on Thanksgiving

Trigger warning: This post mentions domestic violence.

In Off Campus season 1 episode 4, the series dealt us a number of stressful blows for the characters after attending the chaos event that was Drunk Shakespeare. Allie reeled from her breakup with Sean (and even might have already called him) while Hannah and Garrett navigated her budding relationship with Justin. However, she made a last-minute call to fight for Garrett.

Picking up where the previous episode left off, Off Campus season 1 episode 5 returns to the hockey rink's commentator booth as Hannah and Garrett cement their official romantic relationship with a kiss and later, back at Garrett's house, their first real time having sex as a couple. They can't keep their hands off each other and become inseparable, even during Hannah's writing sessions with Justin.

Garrett accepts the Liquid I.V. partnership with Logan, who appears to still be harboring his crush on Hannah. Ahead of the holidays, Hannah video chats with her mom and informs her that she will be attending Friendsgiving at Garrett's house. He has an impromptu introduction with Hannah's mom over the phone, and it's the warm welcome he deserves considering his dad is still hounding him.

He bites the bullet and meets with his dad before practice and he gets an invitation to come home for Thanksgiving to meet Cindy. Phil wants to be worthy of Garrett's trust, and these words almost get through to him. Hannah doesn't want to go home since her town didn't stand behind her after what happened, and Garrett learns her attacker was a hockey player. They plan to go to his house for Thanksgiving.

Friendsgiving goes up in flames as Logan struggles with his mom

As for the rest of the gang's Thanksgiving plans, Tucker cooks an elaborate dinner for Friendsgiving and everyone pitches in to help him. Unfortunately, more and more stragglers with nowhere to go for the holiday show up unannounced to add to the pressure. To top it off, he forgets to dry the turkey before placing it in the deep fryer, which sends the whole device up in flames.

They later use the broken pieces of the burnt to a crisp bird as hockey pucks for a friendly game at the rink. Logan and Jules join the fun after having a tense disagreement about visiting their mother in rehab. Jules wants to give their mom a chance since she's trying, but Logan isn't on board. He eventually warms up to the idea and joins Jules as they drop off tacos for their mom.

Logan also includes one marshmallow in the package, which is a Logan family tradition. He and Jules use the rest of the marshmallows to shoot at their friends at the hockey rink. Meanwhile, Dean road trips home to New York with Beau. Allie visits her family in Brooklyn as always, but she lies to Hannah about taking a bus and secretly gets into a blue SUV. Clearly, she's keeping a secret from her friend.

Garrett confronts his father about his abuse

Hannah and Garrett arrive at his dad's house, and she worries about bringing a key lime pie from Malone's. She lets Garrett know that he can signal her to leave whenever he wants. Garrett gives her a tour of his childhood home, ending in his bedroom that has essentially turned into a storage facility for his dad's merch and memorabilia. Garrett admits that he would feel relieved if he couldn't play hockey anymore. Their conversation is interrupted by a call from Allie.

Garrett heads down to watch hockey with his dad and have a cordial conversation that's almost normal and could lead to a better relationship. Phil's proud that Garrett wants to graduate before going pro. Hannah hangs back in Garrett's room to talk to Allie, who's acting weird and cagey about who she's texting during the call and abruptly hangs up. Hannah pokes around at the merchandise, landing on a photo of Garrett and his mom. She takes it down and sees an indent on the wall.

Dinner begins with the best of intentions and seems like it could go well. However, when the four of them join hands to say grace, Garrett notices a bruise on Cindy's wrist when the sleeve of her sweater rides up. All at once, he realizes that his father has continued his cycle of domestic violence. Garrett squeezes Hannah's hand twice, the signal that he wants to leave. Hannah also notices the bruise on Cindy's wrist, and she mentally puts all the pieces together within a few seconds.

Cindy realizes that Garrett saw her wrist and registers his discomfort. Phil catches it as well and asks Cindy to go upstairs to put on another sweater. Garrett stands up and bangs on the table, which startles Cindy. Hannah pretends she isn't feeling well and rushes Garrett out the door. She takes the keys from him, but before they can leave, Cindy runs out with their coats. Garrett confronts her about her bruises and tells her to leave his dad. She doesn't want to and makes excuses for Phil.

On the drive home, Garrett's clearly still struggling with what he's learned and the memories flooding his head. In his memory, his dad turns into himself. He's worrying that he's like his dad, which he expresses to Hannah when she pulls the car over. He holds onto guilt that he couldn't protect his mom and also admits that his dad hit him, too.

Hannah insists that he isn't like his dad and holds him as he cries. They stop by Malone's for turkey sandwiches and Hannah gives him the photo with his mom. Thanksgiving ends with a FaceTime call between all their friends, but when Dean hangs up the phone, it's revealed Allie's hiding away in his room after they'd clearly had sex. Uh oh!

Watch Off Campus only on Prime Video.