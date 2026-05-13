Off Campus season 1 episode 7 recap: Garrett's game against Delaney changes everything

As we race toward the season finale, the stakes are getting higher in Off Campus season 1. Allie's non-relationship with Dean hits a snag when Sean discovers she's moved on, making her feel even more guilty. Hannah races to rewrite her song for the Pop Showcase before learning that Garrett's team will be taking on St. Anthony's, which is led by her attacker, Aaron Delaney.

Off Campus season 1 episode 7 begins with a flashback to Hannah in high school, writing song lyrics in the stage before performing with the band to celebrate the hockey team's win. Back in her dorm, she listens to music to drown out the memories and avoids hanging out with Allie. Garrett runs into his dad at the arena before his game, and he's surprised to see Cindy right by his side.

Also struggling with current events, Garrett texts Hannah and asks to see her before his game. Meanwhile, Allie leaves Sean a message to apologize, but she also stands her ground and refutes what he insinuated about her. She runs into Beau, who introduces her to his sister Joanna (Lauren Patten) and asks to run lines with her for a self tape audition. She happily accepts to read with her idol.

The game between the Hawks and St. Anthony's begins with a face off between Garrett and Aaron Delaney, who immediately starts playing dirty. Garrett can't get his head in the game, and Delaney's taunts and hits aren't helping with his dad's eyes on him. He looks for Hannah, who's still home looking in her old songwriting journal from high school. She ignores a call from Garrett.

Allie meets Joanna Maxwell and Carter St. James

Hannah visits the auditorium and finds Daveed playing the piano onstage to an empty house. She breaks the news that she's dropping out of the Pop Showcase because she doesn't believe she could write something that lets people in. She's accepting that she won't be able to stay at Briar, but Daveed insists on talking through it and gives her inspiration that makes her feel better.

Back on the ice, the Vipers are still playing dirty and take down one of the key players on the Hawks. The team feels defeated going into the second half. Logan admits out loud that Garrett's the problem during this game, igniting a fight between them. Garrett pushes the team away and retreats to the green room, where Hannah finds him. He was worried about her, but she gives him the pep talk he needed. When he mentions Delaney's name, he notices a change in her expression.

From the sidelines, Hannah watches Garrett's face off with Delaney, and he once again hits Garrett down for no reason. But the team is aligned now that Garrett's head is in the game. After finishing Joanna's self tape, Allie and Joanna talk about Allie's relationship situation. Joanna insists that she should be sleeping with other people aside from Dean to really make it not a relationship.

The pair go out to a bar, where Allie meets a handsome guy using a fake ID with the name Carter St. James (Charlie Evans) to get a drink. Joanna watches their interaction and suggests that she should have a no-strings hookup with Carter. Joanna calls him over and opens the door to the pair having a fling. Later, Allie and Carter talk at the bar and they kiss to get Joanna off her back.

During Garrett and Delaney's next face off, Delaney looks at Hannah and calls her a "lying slut" to Garrett's face. Suddenly, he realizes who Delaney is, drops his stick, and attacks Delaney. He takes off his gloves and punches Delaney with abandon as Hannah watches. Garrett's hauled off the ice and kicked out of the game, still in a full rage and blood all over his jersey.

Garrett (Belmont Cameli) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Garrett gets suspended and breaks up with Hannah

Coach talks to Garrett in the locker room and wonders if he's playing hockey for the right reasons. He's suspended for four games for attacking Delaney. His dad waits for him on the stairwell to tell him how proud he is for fighting Delaney. Phil doesn't know the reason why, but he's proud that his son played "old school" hockey. He promises to make sure Garrett doesn't lose his spot with the Bruins, but Garrett bites back and finally confronts his dad about physically abusing him.

Garrett doesn't want anything more to do with his dad. Hannah's waiting for Garrett by his car in the parking lot. She's upset about what he did, and he's upset that she lied that she was okay. Hannah's aware of what Delaney said to Garrett, but she didn't want him to buy into his bait and defend her. She's also feeling horrible that telling Garrett the truth put Garrett's season at risk. She doesn't want that, and it scares her that Garrett would fight him all over again. That admission scares him.

Suddenly, he's convinced that he's already like his dad and that he's not good for her. He breaks up with Hannah on the spot and drives away from her. On her bike ride home, she has another panic attack after remembering being in the police station and having to write down what happened to her. Riding so fast, her bike breaks. She sits on a nearby bench and calls her mother. She breaks down about losing her scholarship and the breakup and Delaney coming back into her life.

Hannah apologizes to her mother for ruining her parents' lives, and her mother simply asks "What did you do wrong?" Hannah doesn't have an answer because she didn't do anything wrong and nothing is ruined. Garrett returns home and meets Logan in the kitchen. Inevitably, it's awkward and tense, and Garrett doesn't take the chance to open up to his best friend. He plays a video game alone while his friends hang out. Allie finds Hannah on the couch eating Cheetos and rushes to hold her.

Watch Off Campus only on Prime Video.