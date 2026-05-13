Off Campus season 1 episode 8 recap: Do Hannah and Garrett end up together?

Following the eventful and heartbreaking penultimate episode, the Off Campus season 1 finale has arrived to answer all of our lingering questions about Garrett's future in hockey, whether Hannah manages to write a pop song, and if the couple will find their way back to each other. The episode begins with Hannah and Garrett separately wallowing and listening to "Fade into You" by Mazzy Star, the ultimate song to wallow to after a breakup.

They sneak glances at each other during a test in their philosophy class but don't interact. While taking a table's order at Malone's, the four male guests ask for a new server. For some reason they're scared of her. She runs into Sean picking up an order and he informs her about a rumor. She angrily marches into the Hawks' dressing room looking for Garrett but finds a dozen naked hockey players. (Yes, there is full-frontal nudity and closeups on three naked men's genitals.)

Hannah also sees Dean naked when he walks in post shower. Garrett arrives fully dressed in a suit and confronts him over a campus-wide hands-off rule. Apparently, he threatened to beat up any guy who speaks to her, but he didn't say that. Someone on the team accidentally started this rumor. Garrett tells her that she should be with anyone she wants to be with.

Turns out, Garrett's in a suit for his disciplinary hearing and he's on the hook for more than beating up Delaney. He's in trouble for practicing with the Bruins. Technically, he didn't break the rules, but that's not clear in the video that was posted on social media. Because of this indiscretion, the Hawks have to forfeit all games played thus far. Coach urges Garrett to figure out what kind of hockey player he wants to be while his roommates stress about their chances of winning the season.

Hunter Davenport could be a new recruit

Logan steps up as captain and plans to recruit Hunter Davenport to help out the defensive line, but Dean vehemently refuses to play with him. He doesn't elaborate why. Hannah opens up to Allie about her stress and wishing Garrett was miserable, too. Allie insists that she should be having fun. Speaking of fun, Allie still doesn't know what to do about Dean. She breaks into his room through his window and tells him that they need to sleep with other people so it's not a relationship.

Garrett skates on the rink alone, and when he sees the light turn on in the booth above, he immediately searches for Hannah... but it's just the janitor. He checks his Instagram Story to see if Hannah watched it, but she didn't. In her room, she hesitates opening it. Once again, he watches her acoustic performance video and "likes" the post, sending her a notification. He watches as her green active dot goes away, meaning that she's not going to reciprocate the gesture.

Jules catches wind of Logan's idea of recruiting Hunter Davenport, and of course, they have some tea on Dean's feud with Hunter. They reveal Hunter went to high school with Dean's sister Summer, but this information doesn't sway Logan from moving forward. In her room, Hannah plays a song she wrote in high school, and Allie praises her songwriting. Hannah finally sits Allie down to share her truth, but Allie always knew she wasn't talking about a "friend."

She gave Hannah space to tell her the truth about what happened to her when she was ready. The realization that Allie never judged her or treated her differently takes the weight of the world off Hannah's shoulders. Allie's next words regarding Hannah's difficulty with songwriting also helps unlock another piece of Hannah. With a new idea for a song, Hannah reaches out to Jules to record hockey soundbites to use on the track.

She also learns from Jules that Garrett sneaks in to skate alone and isn't speaking to Logan. She approaches him on the rink and their conversation isn't nearly as awkward as it could be. When Garrett wishes her luck at her showcase, he's disappointed to hear she dropped out. He also confides in her that he's considering quitting hockey. He's not sure he's in it for the right reasons, but she reminds him that he could be anywhere else, but he's still on the ice.

Garrett (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah (Ella Bright) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Do Hannah and Garrett get back together?

Hannah tells Garrett exactly what he needs to hear about himself and his connection with Logan, but he still forces himself to watch the video of his fight with Delaney. He remembers that it was Logan who pulled him off and calmed him down. When he returns home, he finds Logan cleaning his tools in the kitchen and finally opens up to his best friend about his dad. He's never told anyone but Hannah the truth about the abuse, but he's taking the right step in letting someone else in.

Dean worries that he isn't able to follow through with Allie's assignment to sleep with someone else. He's too hung up on Allie and clearly doesn't want to hook up with anyone else. Beau tells him that he needs to tell Allie how he feels before she sleeps with someone else. She ignores his phone call when she happens upon Carter St. James running and exposing his abs.

Before the team's next game, Garrett gives a speech to his teammates and apologizes for his behavior. He also gives Logan the "C" patch to take over as captain. In the stands, Garrett watches his team play and notices a little boy wearing his jersey. He's ecstatic watching the team, and that gives Garrett another reason to play. Hannah rushes to Daveed to beg for her spot in the Pop Showcase, and he reveals her spot was never given away. She's able to perform her new song.

Garrett actually enjoys watching his team play and win without them, and it's clear that he's remembering his love for the game that's separate from his dad. Hannah texts Allie, who just slept with Carter St. James, that she's performing at the showcase. She rushes to watch Hannah and calls Dean to get Garrett to the showcase before it's too late. The whole crew races to be there with him, and when he hesitates, it's Logan who pushes him to be there for Hannah.

Hannah's song uses sound effects from skates on the ice, a puck hitting the wall, and sticks scraping the ice. She sings about being the girl that she is now because of the girl she used to be, just like Allie told her. Before she sings the chorus, she spots Allie, Garrett, and all their friends sitting in the front row. Garrett waits for her outside the auditorium to fight for her. After some jokes about their deal, Hannah and Garrett kiss and officially get back together.

The whole gang gathers at Malone's to celebrate Hannah getting second place in the showcase, as well as scoring a paid internship, and the hockey team's big win. Dean admits to Allie that he couldn't complete her assignment because he likes her and wants to be with her. He's surprised when she reveals that she completed the assignment. The surprises don't stop! Carter St. James, who's actually Hunter Davenport, enters Malone's. A fight between the new starting line, leading to a heated season 2.

Watch Off Campus only on Prime Video.